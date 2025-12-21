Trending topics:
How to watch Morocco vs Comoros in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesYoussef En Nesyri of Morocco
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Morocco vs Comoros on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Morocco vs Comoros
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, December 21, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The curtain rises on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a marquee opener that immediately puts championship ambitions on display, as host Morocco steps into the tournament under intense expectations. Riding a wave of strong recent performances.

The Moroccans are widely viewed as one of the teams to beat and will aim to assert their dominance early in front of a passionate home crowd, while Comoros arrives embracing the role of spoiler, ready to play freely and test the hosts with fearless energy on the biggest stage. Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Morocco vs Comoros and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
