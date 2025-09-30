Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SERIE A
Comments

Neymar injury update shared by Santos president: Will the forward be fit for Brazil’s October friendlies?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.
© MARIANA BAZONeymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Neymar’s biggest challenge in recent years has been his string of recurring injuries. Those setbacks have prevented him from competing consistently at the highest level for both club and country, pushing him out of the world soccer elite. Now recovering from a muscular injury at Santos, there is uncertainty about when the forward will return to Brazil duty.

On September 18, Ney suffered a grade 2 injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg during a training session with his club. That immediately ruled him out of matches against Sao Paulo and Bragantino in Serie A — and he is expected to miss several more.

Asked about expectations for the forward’s return, the Santos president offered a cautious update. “Based on what the medical department has advised us, he should return before the end of the Brasileirao to help the team,” Marcelo Teixeira explained in a recent interview with De Olho no Peixe.

While the statement doesn’t offer an exact timetable, it does provide some context. The Brazilian league is currently on Matchday 25 of 38 — roughly 65% complete. The final round is scheduled for December 7, which suggests that Neymar is unlikely to return before November.

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Those projections match the initial reports. A few days after the injury, Santos’ medical staff announced that Neymar would undergo at least six weeks of physical therapy — which pushed his potential return to early November.

Advertisement
Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario issues stern 10-word World Cup 2026 warning about Neymar to Carlo Ancelotti

see also

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario issues stern 10-word World Cup 2026 warning about Neymar to Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar’s future with Brazil

Given the recovery timeline, Neymar is practically ruled out of Brazil’s October international break. Brazil have already wrapped up their participation in the World Cup qualifiers, finishing fifth in the standings. That means they will now only play friendly matches between now and the 2026 tournament.

That stretch begins in October, when Carlo Ancelotti’s team will tour Asia for two friendlies against nations that have already secured their places in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Brazil will face South Korea on October 10, followed by a match against Japan on October 14.

What has Ancelotti said about Neymar?

Neymar’s latest injury is a major blow to his hopes of returning to the Brazil national team this year. That’s especially true given that coach Carlo Ancelotti has pointed to the forward’s physical health as the key factor in determining whether he will be called up.

Advertisement

“We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent,” Ancelotti said in an interview with ESPN. “In modern soccer, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Robert Lewandowski equals Neymar record with Barcelona in clutch header vs. Real Oviedo

Video: Robert Lewandowski equals Neymar record with Barcelona in clutch header vs. Real Oviedo

With a powerful header against Real Oviedo, Robert Lewandowski helped FC Barcelona complete the comeback and tied Neymar's record at the club.

Neymar delivers sharp message to 2025 Ballon d’Or after Raphinha snub: ‘It’s a joke’

Neymar delivers sharp message to 2025 Ballon d’Or after Raphinha snub: ‘It’s a joke’

Raphinha ended in 5th place in the 2025 Ballon d'Or, and Neymar didn't doubt to react with a sharp message: "It's a joke."

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario issues stern 10-word World Cup 2026 warning about Neymar to Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario issues stern 10-word World Cup 2026 warning about Neymar to Carlo Ancelotti

This week, one of the nation’s most legendary figures delivered a 10-word message that has everyone talking, particularly when it comes to Neymar Jr.’s role at the tournament.

Jorge Jesus explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr squad for AFC Champions League 2 game

Jorge Jesus explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr squad for AFC Champions League 2 game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excluded for Al Nassr's squad list for the upcoming game in the AFC Champions League Two, and head coach Jorge Jesus unveiled the reasons behind the decision.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo