PSG injury crisis ahead of Barcelona clash: Four superstars ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League match

As the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain attract major attention every time they take the field. That spotlight will be even brighter this Wednesday, given they’re facing another high-profile team in Barcelona. For this crucial showdown, the French side will have to contend with the absence of several important names.

Just hours before traveling to Spain, PSG released a 20-man squad selected by head coach Luis Enrique for this decisive Matchday 2 clash in the league phase of the European tournament.

The most notable absence is Ousmane Dembele. The recent Ballon d’Or 2025 winner has been sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered while playing for the French national team during the September international break.

The injury forced the winger to miss matches against Lens, Olympique Marseille, and Auxerre in Ligue 1, as well as the Champions League opener against Atalanta. Three weeks after the initial setback, Ousmane is still not fully recovered and did not travel with the squad to Barcelona.

Dembele won the Ballon D’Or 2025.

PSG’s other absences

While Dembele’s absence is the most significant, it’s not the only issue PSG are dealing with at the moment. Two other key attacking players will also be unavailable: Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The young French forward has missed exactly the same matches as Dembele due to a calf injury and is now in the final phase of his recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal receives reality check from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He’s exceptional, but…’

Kvaratskhelia’s situation, however, is more recent: he started last Saturday against Auxerre in Ligue 1 but was replaced at halftime by Bradley Barcola. While the club hasn’t provided specifics about the former Napoli player’s injury, his omission from the squad traveling to Barcelona signals a serious concern.

Finally, the fourth major absence for PSG comes in defense. “Marquinhos will undergo treatment on a left thigh injury over the next few weeks,” the French side announced last Friday in a statement shared on social media. This rules the 31-year-old out of several upcoming matches for PSG and likely the upcoming Brazil international break as well.

Luis Enrique addresses the injuries

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Barcelona game, Luis Enrique was asked about the injuries to several key players and offered a candid response. “There are many ways to look at injuries — you can make excuses or talk about results. We focus on results. Whoever plays will be part of a real team, which is what we are,” the coach said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luis Enrique also shared his thoughts on what to expect from the match against Barcelona: “We aim for a balance between defense and attack. If you look at both teams, it’s hard to find two more similar sides — they attack well and defend well, and they take risks. It’ll be a big challenge for everyone.”