Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario issues stern 10-word World Cup 2026 warning about Neymar to Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil’s road to the 2026 World Cup has been anything but smooth. After their worst-ever qualifying campaign, finishing fifth with 28 points, optimism in the country is mixed. Now, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, attention turns to the stars who will need to step up if the Selecao is to bring home its long-awaited sixth star. This week, one of the nation’s most legendary figures delivered a 10-word message that has everyone talking, particularly when it comes to Neymar Jr.’s role at the tournament. The message wasn’t just about the striker’s importance — it was a statement of belief in Brazil’s potential.

Neymar’s road to the 2026 World Cup has been long and challenging. The 33-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since October 2023. A torn ACL suffered while on international duty sidelined him for most of the 2023-24 season, followed by thigh and muscular issues that kept him out of Carlo Ancelotti’s first two squad selections.

This January, the veteran returned to boyhood club Santos after ending his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The move was widely seen as an attempt to regain match sharpness and rhythm ahead of the tournament. But Santos’ underwhelming domestic campaign — hovering just above the relegation zone — has only intensified criticism from fans.

Ronaldo, however, believes the backlash is unfair. “He’s coming off a serious injury, and what he’s going through is very natural: readaptation, game rhythm,” the 2002 World Cup winner told ESPN. “The criticism is exaggerated, but expectations for him are always high, and that’s why they exist. But Neymar knows what needs to be done to be 100% at the World Cup.”

Ronaldo’s message to Ancelotti regarding Neymar

In his latest remarks, Ronaldo was clear that Neymar remains central to Brazil’s ambitions. It was in this context that he delivered his now-famous 10-word warning to Carlo Ancelotti: “Brazil can achieve anything with the players they have available.”

This was not merely a statement of faith in Neymar but in the entire squad — from veterans like Casemiro to rising stars like Vinicius and Raphinha. Ronaldo stressed that everyone, including Ancelotti, wants Neymar to be at full fitness when the tournament kicks off.

“Neymar can be, and I believe he will be, an important player in the World Cup,” Ronaldo added. “Everyone wants Neymar at 100%. That’s what Ancelotti wants, and what he wants too. In his mind, I see a strong desire to be at the World Cup and help the Brazilian team.”