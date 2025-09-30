Jorge Jesus explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr squad for AFC Champions League 2 game

Al Nassr are set to travel to Iraq to face Al Zawraa on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2, aiming to extend their winning streak to six matches across all competitions. As the squad prepared to leave Saudi Arabia, head coach Jorge Jesus explained why Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the trip.

Coming off a standout performance against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad on Friday, where Ronaldo scored a decisive goal to secure three points and reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, the striker remains pivotal for Al Nassr. But with the club competing on three fronts this season (the league, AFC Champions League 2, and the King’s Cup), the coaching staff have introduced a rotation policy to manage his workload.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday about his decision, Jesus was clear: “I thought this was the best time to rest Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s currently 40 years old, and we fear he might suffer injuries, that’s why I decided to exclude him.”

The Portuguese coach also stressed his confidence in the rest of the squad following their dominant 5-0 win in the opening group game against FC Istiklol. “The players are very motivated to win and have a strong desire to do so. It will be a tough match, but we’re ready to compete,” Jesus said.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R) react

All other Al Nassr stars will travel to Baghdad, including new signings João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez, as Jesus looks to secure three points away from home. Haroune Camara is expected to lead the line in Ronaldo’s absence.

Ronaldo’s rest and national team duty

Unlike previous seasons, Ronaldo’s minutes at Al Nassr are being carefully managed — not because of form, but to preserve his fitness for the decisive stages of the campaign. Having already sat out the opening AFC Champions League 2 match and started on the bench in last week’s King’s Cup fixture, he will now miss another game as part of this strategy.

The rest period also serves to keep him fresh for Portugal’s upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. With Al Nassr not in action again until after the October international break, Ronaldo will have extra time to prepare for Portugal’s clash against the Republic of Ireland on Oct. 11, followed by a key match against Hungary on Oct. 14.