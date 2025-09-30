Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Al Nassr
Comments

Jorge Jesus explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr squad for AFC Champions League 2 game

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City on September 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City on September 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr are set to travel to Iraq to face Al Zawraa on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2, aiming to extend their winning streak to six matches across all competitions. As the squad prepared to leave Saudi Arabia, head coach Jorge Jesus explained why Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the trip.

Coming off a standout performance against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad on Friday, where Ronaldo scored a decisive goal to secure three points and reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, the striker remains pivotal for Al Nassr. But with the club competing on three fronts this season (the league, AFC Champions League 2, and the King’s Cup), the coaching staff have introduced a rotation policy to manage his workload.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday about his decision, Jesus was clear: “I thought this was the best time to rest Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s currently 40 years old, and we fear he might suffer injuries, that’s why I decided to exclude him.”

The Portuguese coach also stressed his confidence in the rest of the squad following their dominant 5-0 win in the opening group game against FC Istiklol. “The players are very motivated to win and have a strong desire to do so. It will be a tough match, but we’re ready to compete,” Jesus said.

ronaldo jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R) react

All other Al Nassr stars will travel to Baghdad, including new signings João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez, as Jesus looks to secure three points away from home. Haroune Camara is expected to lead the line in Ronaldo’s absence.

Advertisement
Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo’s rest and national team duty

Unlike previous seasons, Ronaldo’s minutes at Al Nassr are being carefully managed — not because of form, but to preserve his fitness for the decisive stages of the campaign. Having already sat out the opening AFC Champions League 2 match and started on the bench in last week’s King’s Cup fixture, he will now miss another game as part of this strategy.

The rest period also serves to keep him fresh for Portugal’s upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. With Al Nassr not in action again until after the October international break, Ronaldo will have extra time to prepare for Portugal’s clash against the Republic of Ireland on Oct. 11, followed by a key match against Hungary on Oct. 14.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese tactician has introduced a unique approach designed to protect Ronaldo’s body, ensuring he remains sharp for what may be his final World Cup.

Is this Al-Nassr’s season? Cristiano Ronaldo sends clear nine-word warning to Saudi Pro League rivals after statement win over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

Is this Al-Nassr’s season? Cristiano Ronaldo sends clear nine-word warning to Saudi Pro League rivals after statement win over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

Ronaldo, never shy of making his feelings known, sent out a fiery post-match message aimed not just at Benzema, but at every rival in Saudi Arabia.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores key goal for Al Nassr vs Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad in Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores key goal for Al Nassr vs Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad in Saudi Pro League

In a pivotal Saudi Pro League clash, Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of Al Nassr’s goals in a 2-0 win over Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad.

Neymar injury update shared by Santos president: Will the forward be fit for Brazil’s October friendlies?

Neymar injury update shared by Santos president: Will the forward be fit for Brazil’s October friendlies?

With the October international break approaching, there are growing questions about whether Santos star Neymar will be available for the Brazil national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo