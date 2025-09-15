Trending topics:
Inter Miami concern ahead of Seattle Sounders clash: Key absence and pending clearance

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With Segovia sidelined and seven players unavailable, Mascherano promoted three youngsters from Inter Miami CF II to fill roster gaps.
Inter Miami has suffered another blow ahead of their match against Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 (7:30 PM ET, Chase Stadium). Midfielder Telasco Segovia, a frequent starter under Javier Mascherano, is now unlikely to be available after missing training. The club has not yet confirmed his status officially, but his absence would add to an already depleted roster.

According to reports from RotoWire, Segovia was not training with the team on Monday, suggesting he’s dealing with an injury and will probably be ruled out for the upcoming game. This is a significant loss, since Segovia has been playing regularly, often as a starter.

He also came off the pitch around the 70-minute mark in the recent match against Charlotte, replaced by young Dániel Pintér, who made his debut that day

Mateo Silvetti returns; new Tten promotions

Good news for Mascherano: Mateo Silvetti, the Argentine winger acquired earlier this year, has been cleared and could feature against Seattle after recently completing training with the team.

Silvetti, 19, joined Inter Miami in August 2025 from Newell’s Old Boys. His 2025 stats show 2 goals, 1 assist across 16 appearances with 1,099 minutes played in club matches.

Additionally, due to the injuries and suspensions piling up, Mascherano has promoted three players from Inter Miami CF II for the Sounders match:

  • Santiago Ledesma (23, central midfielder from Argentina)
  • Preston Plambeck (19, U.S., midfielder)
  • Ian Urkidi (18, U.S., midfielder)

A Dwindling Roster & Tactical Choices

Mascherano admitted in his press conference that the club is juggling “a dramatic number of injuries.” As of Tuesday, there are seven players unavailable:

  • Allen Obando – hamstring
  • Fafà Picault – quadriceps issue
  • Baltasar Rodríguez – hamstring
  • David Ruiz – hamstring
  • Telasco Segovia – injury
  • Luis Suárez – suspended (two more matches)
  • Tomás Avilés – suspended

Because of the thin squad, tactical adjustments are expected. Options include adding a defender, reshuffling positions, or starting Silvetti ahead of schedule. Mascherano might also rely on backups from the second team.

Background on Segovia & Silvetti

  • Telasco Segovia came to Miami in January 2025 from Casa Pia in Portugal. He has played in Venezuela, Italy, and Portugal, and has about nine goals and 20 assists across 108 matches in his career before this season.
  • Mateo Silvetti only recently moved to Miami and has yet to become a regular starter. His youth and potential, however, make him a promising option off the bench.
