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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness update arrives after recent illness, just ahead of Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two must-win clash vs Al-Wasl

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

There is always a sense of anticipation whenever Cristiano Ronaldo is involved, and this time is no different as attention turns toward a crucial continental fixture. With a place in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals on the line, anticipation has grown around whether the Portuguese superstar will feature against Al-Wasl.

The Saudi club enters the match in excellent domestic form, while the UAE club hopes home advantage can help produce an upset. Ronaldo’s availability has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of a tie that could shape Al-Nassr’s season.

Sunday’s quarter-final meeting between Al-Wasl and Al-Nassr will take place at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, with the original two-legged format changed to a one-match tie. That adjustment followed a scheduling disruption linked to regional conflict, leaving both sides with no second chance.

For Al-Nassr, the match arrives during a strong run of results. The Saudi club sits eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League with five matches remaining, placing it in a commanding position domestically while also chasing continental silverware.

Al-Wasl, meanwhile, has experienced a more uneven campaign. The Emirates club has fallen well off the pace in the UAE title race, but knockout soccer offers a fresh opportunity to revive momentum.

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Ronaldo’s fitness update finally emerges

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be available for the AFC Champions League Two clash against Al-Wasl on Sunday. That will be welcome news for Al-Nassr after recent concerns.

Ronaldo reportedly dealt with illness and abdominal discomfort in recent days, even vomiting after the narrow league win over Al-Ettifaq, which raised doubts over his readiness. Now, signs point toward a return. The medical staff has reportedly worked to restore him to full condition, and the coaching staff sees his experience as a major asset in a knockout fixture.

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Why this game matters for Ronaldo

Although Ronaldo has remained productive this season, his appearances in this competition have been selective. He has featured sparingly in the AFC Champions League Two as Al-Nassr often prioritized domestic matches and carefully managed his workload.

That strategy may now be changing. With the latter stages here, every match carries greater significance, and competitive minutes could help sharpen Ronaldo for the final stretch of the league title race as well.

At 41, game management is always part of the equation. Yet elite players often define knockout nights, and Al-Nassr knows Ronaldo can still decide major contests.

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