Neymar reportedly linked with FC Cincinnati: How much would the MLS side have to pay to Santos star?

Neymar is back in the headlines, with reports surfacing that FC Cincinnati have expressed interest in signing the Brazilian legend. While the news is still in its early stages, questions are emerging about what it would take financially for the MLS club to pry him away from Santos.

According to The Athletic‘s Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio, FC Cincinnati have initiated contact with Neymar’s entourage to explore the possibility of a move. While direct talks with the player himself have yet to take place, negotiations remain at a preliminary stage, with the financial terms of any potential deal yet to be discussed.

The same reporters revealed that internal discussions within the Cincinnati organization are still ongoing as the club weighs whether to push forward with a pursuit. The initial inquiries were made to get a first read on what it would take to make the deal happen.

The timing of a potential move is seen as opportune given the current circumstances surrounding both Santos and Neymar’s contract situation. His deal with the Peixe runs through December 2026, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any club as early as June, while Santos have struggled to find their footing near the top of the Brazilian first division, falling well short of expectations since Neymar’s return last year.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

The potential move fits into a broader MLS strategy of attracting global stars, a push that has already brought Thomas Muller, Son Heung-min and most recently Antoine Griezmann to North America. For FC Cincinnati specifically, the path is complicated by the fact that all three Designated Player slots are currently occupied by Evander, Kevin Denkey and Teenage Hadebe, meaning at least one would need to be moved on to make room for Neymar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Denis Bouanga wins fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award after LAFC hat-trick but still trails Messi and Mukhtar

Neymar’s reported contract demands at Santos

Beyond clearing a DP slot, the financial investment required to land one of the most marketable players in modern soccer history would be substantial. While Cincinnati would not owe Santos a transfer fee given the expiration of his contract, agreeing to terms with Neymar himself is an entirely different mountain to climb.

A May 2025 report from UOL Esporte revealed that the deal brokered between Santos and Neymar’s father, who also serves as his agent, guarantees the player a monthly income of R$21 million, roughly $3.8 million, combining salary and image rights. His official labor documents list a gross salary of R$4.14 million, approximately $750,000 USD, but that figure is only the tip of the iceberg.

According to the same report, Neymar is entitled to at least $15 million in marketing projects and image rights, one of the key commercial pillars that MLS and FC Cincinnati would be eager to capitalize on. On top of that, Santos is required to pass on 75% of the value of any sponsorships sold through the arrangement, keeping just 25% for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar of Santos warming up prior to the game.

All of the above, part of his initial six-month deal with Santos, was supplemented by private flights, luxury hotel accommodations for him and his inner circle, and business class travel for the entire NR Sports staff. His current contract, set to expire in December 2026, has not been made public, but FC Cincinnati are unlikely to find Neymar’s financial expectations easy to meet. That said, the commercial upside of landing one of soccer’s biggest names could still make the equation worthwhile for the club.