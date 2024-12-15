Club América traveled to the BBVA Stadium to face Rayados de Monterrey in the second leg of the Apertura 2024 Final. Holding a 2-1 lead on aggregate, América extended their advantage early in the match when midfielder Richard Sánchez delivered a sensational strike in the 24th minute.

Despite already leading the tie, América approached the game with an attacking mindset. Moments before Sánchez’s goal, Henry Martín found the back of the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The breakthrough came after a brilliant sequence of play. Álvaro Fidalgo launched a perfectly placed long ball to Alejandro Zendejas, who set up Sánchez with a deft header. Sánchez unleashed a stunning shot, giving Las Águilas a commanding 3-1 lead on aggregate.

With this advantage, André Jardine’s side is now on the brink of securing their third consecutive championship. Meanwhile, Monterrey faces a steep challenge to overturn the deficit and chase their sixth league title in front of their home crowd.

*Developing story…