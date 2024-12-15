Club América traveled to the BBVA Stadium to face Rayados de Monterrey in the second leg of the Apertura 2024 Final. Holding a 2-1 lead on aggregate, América extended their advantage early in the match when midfielder Richard Sánchez delivered a sensational strike in the 24th minute.
Despite already leading the tie, América approached the game with an attacking mindset. Moments before Sánchez’s goal, Henry Martín found the back of the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.
The breakthrough came after a brilliant sequence of play. Álvaro Fidalgo launched a perfectly placed long ball to Alejandro Zendejas, who set up Sánchez with a deft header. Sánchez unleashed a stunning shot, giving Las Águilas a commanding 3-1 lead on aggregate.
With this advantage, André Jardine’s side is now on the brink of securing their third consecutive championship. Meanwhile, Monterrey faces a steep challenge to overturn the deficit and chase their sixth league title in front of their home crowd.
*Developing story…
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $7.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season