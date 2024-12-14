For three consecutive years, Barcelona’s pre-season tours have taken place in the United States, becoming a staple of the club’s summer preparations. These tours have served as both a commercial opportunity and a chance to fine-tune the squad ahead of competitive campaigns. However, a significant change is on the horizon for the summer of 2025. While the club has historically ventured across the Atlantic, this tradition will take a surprising turn next year, marking the end of an era for the Blaugrana’s pre-season routine.

According to reports from Catalunya Radio, Barcelona’s first-team squad will not travel to the United States for the 2025-26 pre-season. Instead, Hansi Flick is eyeing a return to Asia, a region the club has not toured extensively since 2019. The decision comes amidst a broader plan to diversify the club’s global outreach and reconnect with fans in previously untapped markets.

During their last major Asian tour in 2019, the club participated in the Rakuten Cup, playing friendlies against Chelsea and Vissel Kobe. The matches offered an opportunity to showcase their talent to Asian supporters, who form a crucial segment of the club’s global fanbase. In 2023, they returned briefly to Asia for a special fixture honoring Andres Iniesta against Vissel Kobe, but the game was not part of an official pre-season tour.

Why the change?

The upcoming change stems from practical considerations and strategic planning. The United States is set to host the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, a month-long event that runs from June 14 to July 13. With top teams participating, the U.S. will be bustling with competitive soccer, making it less feasible for Barcelona to organize a high-profile pre-season campaign there.

Furthermore, the absence of rivals like Real Madrid, who will be engaged in the Club World Cup, may have influenced Barcelona’s decision. Over the past three summers, the U.S. has hosted a pre-season El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, adding excitement and commercial value to the tours. Without this marquee fixture, the appeal of an American tour might have diminished for Barcelona’s organizers.

Instead, Asia presents a lucrative and strategic alternative. With growing soccer interest across nations like Japan, China, and South Korea, Barcelona seeks to strengthen its presence in these regions. Potential venues for the tour include games in major cities where the club has established significant fan bases.

Neymar’s influence on new strategy

Adding another layer to Barcelona’s decision is the broader strategy to re-engage Asian markets, which were instrumental during the Neymar era. Neymar’s iconic stint at Barcelona saw the club’s popularity skyrocket in regions like Asia. Now, under the influence of new strategies and leadership, including head coach Hansi Flick, the club is revisiting this approach.

“We’re exploring opportunities to connect more deeply with our global fanbase. Asia has always been an important region for us,” a club’s insider told Catalunya Radio. While Neymar himself may no longer be with the Blaugrana, his impact continues to shape the club’s commercial and strategic initiatives.