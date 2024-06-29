Juventus are supposedly attempting to sell American midfielder Weston McKennie, so it seems his time there is ending, and Fenerbahce are looking to bring him to Turkey.

Thiago Motta, Juventus’ new coach, has made it plain that McKennie is not part of the team’s long-term strategy.

Thus, the Bianconeri are hoping to clear some space for future signings. They also want to reduce their financial load by selling him this summer; even though his contract is up in June 2025. They have set an asking price of $15-16 million plus bonuses, indicating their firm stance on his market value.

Initially, the Italians included the midfielder in a proposed exchange deal with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz.

However, the move fell through due to the American’s refusal to agree on personal terms with the Premier League side. Juventus had to adjust their strategy; incorporating Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior along with cash to secure the deal for Luiz.

After that, in an unexpected twist, FC Cincinnati from MLS also entered the race to sign McKennie. According to Pro Soccer Wire, FC Cincinnati have made a bid, reportedly willing to go as high as $15 million.

The MLS club currently holds the second-best record in the league. Thus, they are prepared to make McKennie one of the highest-paid players in MLS to lure him back to the United States. His current salary of around $2.7 million net would place him just outside the top 10 of MLS’s highest earners.

McKennie’s future to be decided after Copa America

McKennie has made it clear that he will not consider his future until after the Copa America.

This stance has added an element of suspense to the situation, as clubs wait to see how the tournament unfolds. They await to see whether McKennie’s performance could influence his market value or attract additional suitors.

Jose Mourinho is looking to build a strong Fenerbahce side ahead of his debut season in Turkey

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport and Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla both say that Fenerbahce’s newly hired manager Jose Mourinho has shown interest in signing McKennie.

The situation is still in its early stages and the 25-year-old has postponed any decisions until after the USMNT’s Copa America campaign.

Despite that, initial contacts with his entourage seem to have taken place. The report adds that Mourinho sees potential in McKennie and is eager to add him to the Fenerbahce squad.

Juventus desperate to sell

Juventus’ eagerness to sell McKennie is evident. The club is determined to get him off their books and are unlikely to offer any discounts on their asking price.

The refusal of the Aston Villa move has forced Juventus to explore alternative options quickly, and the interest from Fenerbahce and FC Cincinnati provides them with potential avenues to finalize a sale.

Despite the ongoing transfer saga, the midfielder’s tenure at the Old Lady has seen notable highlights. He enjoyed a strong season, starting the most league games of his career and recording 10 assists across all competitions.

These performances have demonstrated his value on the pitch, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

