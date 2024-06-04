Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was a popular name on the transfer rumor mill last summer, and links to Aston Villa put him there again. The American had a strong season with the Bianconeri in 2023/24. He established himself in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad with 34 Serie A appearances. From a deeper role, he notched seven assists for Juventus. Yet, the club is always looking to improve, and that has led to a potential player swap.

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting McKennie is at the center of a swap to Aston Villa with Douglas Luiz going the other way. Playing in a similar role to McKennie, Douglas Luiz was instrumental in a breakout campaign for Aston Villa. The Villans finished fourth in the Premier League, which means they are back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1982/83.

Aston Villa, which is not one of the financially elite clubs in Europe, has warded off interest from several of Europe’s elite clubs. For example, Arsenal came calling for the Brazilian as it looked to make a title push. In response, Villa slapped a massive transfer fee on Luiz to fend off interest as Villa pushed for a top-four spot. That worked, and Luiz still has two seasons on his current contract at Villa Park. However, his value is at an all-time high, and Villa may cash in.

That brings McKennie into play. Juventus is looking for a player to bridge its defense to a strong attack, and Luiz can be that player. However, this is not a direct swap between McKennie and Douglas Luiz. Aston Villa is demanding cash plus a player for Douglas Luiz. According to the Italian transfer expert, Villa values Luiz at around $65 million. McKennie plus $30 million would be a sensible offer.

Would Weston McKennie get the same opportunity at Aston Villa?

As stated, McKennie developed into a regular starting position for Juventus. At the beginning of the season, that looked like a long shot. Juventus had previously loaned McKennie out to Leeds for the second half of the 2022/23 season, and it even released messages suggesting he would not return. However, with no club expressing interest, McKennie had nowhere else to go.

McKennie started 29 games for Juventus in the most recent campaign, with the majority of those being full 90-minute appearances during a strong run of form by the Old Lady. At Aston Villa in the Premier League and the Champions League, the opportunity to play may not be as apparent. Villa recently signed Ross Barkley as a midfielder with Premier League experience. Barkley was a standout player for Luton Town last season, while McKennie was a relative failure in his loan spell at Leeds United.

McKennie is entering the last year of his contract. Therefore, Juventus is looking to make a profit on the American after a strong 2023/24 season. If it can get Douglas Luiz as a natural replacement for McKennie’s role, it will be a major win for the Italian club. The only concern remains whether McKennie can find success in England as opposed to Italy.

