A massive swap deal between Aston Villa and Juventus mixed up in the last few days after the exclusion of Weston McKennie. The two teams had previously agreed on a deal that would move Douglas Luiz to the Italian giants. In turn, the Old Lady was sending multiple players to the Birmingham-based club.

One of these Juve players was USMNT star Weston McKennie. The midfielder previously joined the Serie A side back in 2021 for around $23 million. The American initially took time to adapt to his new surroundings. He was eventually sent to Leeds on loan during the final half of the 2022/23 campaign.

After the temporary switch, McKennie returned to Juve ahead of the most recent season. Although he was linked with a permanent switch yet again, the midfielder stayed in Turin for the 2023/24 campaign. Not only did he remain with Juve, but he played a key part in their relatively successful season. McKennie featured in 34 total Serie A games and was named in the starting lineup 29 times.

McKennie could not reach an agreement with Villa in swap deal

Despite the stellar season, the American looks set to potentially depart Juve this summer. Villa, however, will now not be his next destination. Fabrizio Romano is claiming that Enzo Barrenechea has replaced McKennie in the potential deal. The switch ultimately comes down to the Premier League side not being able to negotiate successfully with the American.

While they play similar positions, McKennie is valued significantly higher than Barrenechea. As a result, Juve will likely now have to include more money in the deal to entice their English counterparts. The Argentine midfielder recently spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at fellow Italian side Frosinone. The Canaries were eventually relegated from Serie A after finishing 18th in the table, just one point from safety.

Samuel Iling-Junior is also part of the Juve-Villa swap deal as well. The young midfielder was mostly a substitute under former manager Max Allegri. McKennie, however, will now likely have to find another potential suitor. Juve seemingly wants to part ways with the USMNT star, but the American is still currently under contract for one more year.

Villa making a series of moves as possible PSR violations loom

Assuming the deal does finally finish soon, Villa will have a hectic few weeks early on in the transfer window. The West Midlands side is facing potential issues with profit and sustainability rules (PSR). As a result, they are attempting to make several moves before the financial year ends on June 30th.

Along with possibly offloading Luiz, they have also apparently sanctioned the sale of England youth international Tim Iroegbunam. Everton has completed the move for the midfielder for around $11 million. Chelsea is also currently negotiating with Villa brass for star striker Jhon Duran. Villa, however, is remaining firm on their $50 valuation for the Colombia international star.

Nevertheless, the Villans have seemingly struck a deal with the Blues for Ian Maatsen. The defender is moving to the Midlands for a fee of around $47 million. The deal could very well work in Chelsea’s favor in their negotiations for Duran.

PHOTOS: IMAGO