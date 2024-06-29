An internationally renowned soccer star and respected sportsman, Lionel Messi recently discussed his opinion on Michael Jordan, and his status as a sporting GOAT, on the podcast “Clank! by Juan Pablo Varsky,”

Messi did not hesitate to declare his admiration for basketball legend Michael Jordan. His views, deeply influenced by Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance,” offer a profound reflection on the interconnection of sports legends and the impact of their legacies.

Messi, often hailed as one of the best athletes in the world, voiced his opinion on the podcast. He stated unequivocally that Michael Jordan is the greatest athlete ever. “It seems to me, in terms of sports, he’s the greatest there is”, the veteran remarked. After seeing “The Last Dance,” his respect for Jordan became even stronger. This documentary meticulously chronicled Jordan’s career and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s.

Impact of “The Last Dance”

Released strategically in April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Last Dance” captivated a global audience. It averaged 5.6 million viewers per episode.

With the world in lockdown, the documentary provided a much-needed source of entertainment and enlightenment. Messi, like many others, found himself enthralled by the story of Jordan’s unparalleled dedication, skill, and competitive spirit.

Messi described the documentary as “a masterpiece” that offered him a deeper understanding of Jordan’s greatness. “It just blows your mind,” he said. “Well, that also brought me closer to him and to understand a bit more about who he was.” Messi’s reflections underscore how the documentary bridged the gap between different sports and generations, fostering a universal appreciation for Jordan’s legacy.

Born in 1987, Messi was too young to witness the peak of Jordan’s career firsthand. However, “The Last Dance” provided him with a vivid glimpse into Jordan’s era, sparking a desire to meet the basketball legend. “It’s a pity I couldn’t have experienced that era live because I would have loved to,” Messi expressed. Despite his own legendary status, Messi humbly admitted his admiration for Jordan, expressing a wish to have a photo with him one day. “So many people have asked me for photos, why couldn’t I ask him for a photo? It would be really nice,” he added.

Messi’s respect for Jordan

Messi’s admiration for Jordan is particularly notable given his own extraordinary accomplishments in soccer. With a career that boasts numerous titles, including trebles with Barcelona and a World Cup victory, Messi’s endorsement of Jordan as the ultimate GOAT carries significant weight. This respect transcends the boundaries of their respective sports, highlighting the universal qualities of greatness that Jordan embodies.

Interestingly, Messi’s praise for Jordan does not diminish the achievements of other basketball greats. The famous GOAT debate in basketball often pits Jordan against LeBron James, who is the league’s career scoring leader and has won four titles in 21 seasons. However, Messi’s admiration for Jordan is a testament to the impact of “The Last Dance” and Jordan’s six NBA titles, which continue to be a defining factor in his legacy.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire