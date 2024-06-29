Switzerland stunned Italy on Saturday to reach the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. The reigning European champions previously qualified for the matchup with Switzerland in dramatic fashion. However, it seemed as if Italy was drained after the exciting previous affair. The Swiss side, on the other hand, looked refreshed throughout Saturday’s game.

Both sides were also forced to go into the match down a key player. Versatile Swiss midfielder Silvan Widmer previously picked up yellow cards in two of his team’s group games. As a result, he was suspended from facing Switzerland. Rising Italian star Riccardo Calafiori also earned his second caution of the initial phase of the tournament as well.

Switzerland essentially dominant from the first minute

While Italy entered the day as favorites, Switzerland started the match quite well. In fact, the underdogs recorded over 70% possession of the goal in the opening dozen minutes. Holding on to the ball, the Swiss players denied their opponents to really get into the game in the early stages.

Switzerland continued to be in control of the match throughout the first half. The two sides, however, traded solid scoring chances within a two-minute period.

Ruben Vargas scored a stunning goal to secure the Swiss victory Ruben Vargas scored a stunning goal to secure the Swiss victory

Breel Embolo first saw a glorious one-on-one opportunity against Gianluigi Donnarumma snuffed out by the goalkeeper. Manuel Akanji then blocked a dangerous shot from Federico Chiesa moments later.

Remo Freuler, however, would finally find an opening goal for Switzerland in the 37th minute. Ruben Vargas cleverly picked out his midfield teammate as he raced towards the Italian box. Although the pass was full of pace, Freuler neatly collected the ball, patiently allowed it to fall to his preferred foot, and struck a perfect shot by the helpless Donnarumma.

Underdogs double their lead just moments into the second half

It only took 27 seconds for Switzerland to come out of the halftime break and double their lead. Vargas, instead of providing an assist, scored a glorious goal before Italy could even get settled in the period. The attacker initially picked up possession near the edge of the box.

As defenders seemingly welcomed him into the area, Vargas hit a beautifully curled effort into the top corner of the net. Donnarumma may be one of the top keepers in the world, but there was no way he could have stopped that one.

The second goal did not seem to put a real fire under Italy. In fact, the reigning tournament champions failed to record an official shot on target until the 73rd minute of the match.

The Italians nearly scored twenty minutes prior, but the shot, which struck the post, came from a misguided header by Swiss defender Fabian Schar. Gianluca Scamacca hit the woodwork once again in the 74th minute, but the forward may have just strayed offside anyway.

In the end, despite a late push from Italy, Switzerland polished off the match with the 2-0 victory. The Swiss underdogs will next play either England or Slovakia in the quarterfinals. England was previously seen as a favorite to collect the trophy in Germany, but has failed to impress so far. Slovakia will try to pull off another upset when facing the Three Lions on Sunday, June 30th.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto : IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski