Neymar Jr. receives strong backing from Thiago Silva for his comeback with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup: ‘It’s indisputable’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva of Brazil.
© Pedro Vilela/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. and Thiago Silva of Brazil.

Neymar Jr., despite missing the start of the season with Santos, has quickly captivated fans with his performances upon his return to Brazil. In the two matches he’s played, he has scored two goals and been a key creative force. While his performances invite a return to the national team, the veteran continues to face criticism. Amid this, Thiago Silva decided to extend strong support to the 34-year-old star for his spot in the 2026 World Cup.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Thiago Silva delivered his solid support to Santos FC star comeback with Brazil, setting one clear condition: If Neymar is fit, he has to play in the World Cup. Given his current level of play, he has to go. It’s indisputable. Neymar is there, on the pitch, and for the opposing team, he’s already a real headache.”

Neymar Jr.’s talent has never been questioned, being one of the most representative figures in the history of Brazil. Nevertheless, doubts emerge regarding his physical condition, something that Santos’ decision to leave him out of the match due to load management has not helped. However, the veteran claims to be in full condition, giving Thiago even more reasons to support him, as his experience and talent are differentiating factors.

Amid the growing doubts, Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided to include him in the list of pre-selected players for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies. Additionally, the coach had planned to attend the match between Mirassol and Santos to watch him live. After not being called up, Neymar missed a great opportunity and now waits to be observed again in the next game vs. Corinthians, hoping to maintain his good performances to return to the national team.

Santos FC star Neymar

Neymar Junior of Santos makes an attempt on target during the Brasileirao 2025 match.

Rodrygo injury may open 2026 World Cup spot for Neymar Jr

Having coached only three matches in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Carlo Ancelotti’s plan is still full of uncertainties, as new players continue to emerge in Europe. Although this could have reduced Neymar Jr.’s chances for the anticipated tournament, Rodrygo’s injury could still open a spot for him in the roster, though he still has two players competing for that place.

Neymar dismisses injury claims after sitting out Santos game with Brazil’s Ancelotti in attendance: ‘Nothing is going on’

During Ancelotti’s tenure with Brazil, Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha have been a usual asset for his sporting project. With both players nearly secure in the roster, the 34-year-old star faces an uphill battle to gain playing time in the national team, but he could compete for Rodrygo’s spot. Nonetheless, Neymar’s biggest asset is to regain his best shape, a non-negotiable condition for the Italian coach.

While including the 34-year-old star in the next two friendlies against France and Croatia is a big step forward, it does not secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. In case Neymar wants to secure his spot, he will need to truly impress in these games. Not making a real impact or playing only a short amount of time could lead to him being discarded from the anticipated tournament.

