Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Carlos Vela joins LAFC ownership group: Which other former MLS stars are team owners?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Carlos Vela speaking at the BMO Stadium.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesCarlos Vela speaking at the BMO Stadium.

Carlos Vela is making headlines in MLS once again, this time after LAFC announced that the club legend will be joining the ownership group that leads the franchise. Now part of the Black & Gold off the pitch as well as on it, Vela has become the latest former MLS star to transition into team ownership within the league.

Following his retirement in May 2025, Vela was named LAFC‘s Gold Ambassador in recognition of the legacy he built across his seven years with the club. Then, on Wednesday, March 11, LAFC released a statement announcing that the Mexican international would be joining the club’s ownership structure, citing the move as a reflection of the organization’s belief in continuity and leadership.

In a statement published on LAFC’s official website, Vela spoke about what the new role means to him: “LAFC has always been more than a club to me — it is home. From the first day, we set out to build something special for Los Angeles, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Becoming an owner is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. I’m excited to continue supporting the club, our players, and our fans as we keep building for the future.

Vela’s official presentation as a new co-owner is scheduled to take place at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 14. Since arriving in 2018, the Mexican forward left an indelible mark on the franchise, winning one MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields, and now stands as the player with the most appearances in club history alongside Eddie Segura with 189, and as the second all-time leading scorer with 93 goals, behind only Denis Bouanga.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC greets former Los Angeles FC player Carlos Vela.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC greets former Los Angeles FC player Carlos Vela.

Former MLS player now turned into owners

Since its founding, MLS has attracted a long list of European stars who chose the league as the final chapter of their playing careers. Some, however, have taken their commitment to the sport a step further, moving into ownership roles at MLS franchises.

Advertisement
James Rodriguez reveals date for his MLS debut with Minnesota United

see also

James Rodriguez reveals date for his MLS debut with Minnesota United

The most prominent example is David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami alongside Jorge Mas, having been part of the club’s launch in 2020. During his playing days, the English midfielder joined the LA Galaxy in 2007 under a contract that included an option to purchase an MLS expansion team at a reduced fee, an opportunity he used to build what has become the league’s most valuable franchise, drawing global stars like Lionel Messi in the process.

Another compelling case involves one of Vela’s own LAFC teammates, with a story that mirrors the Mexican’s in several ways. In July 2025, Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini became a co-owner of the Black & Gold, meaning he and Vela are now united in the boardroom as well.

Rounding out the list is USMNT icon Tim Howard, whose career spanned the Premier League and MLS alike. The former goalkeeper joined the Houston Dynamo FC ownership group as a minority investor in July 2024, eager to apply his experience and serve as an influential voice in the club’s sporting decisions.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Son Heung-min’s early substitution in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory explained by coach Dos Santos

Son Heung-min’s early substitution in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory explained by coach Dos Santos

LAFC manager Marc Dos Santos explained why Son Heung-min left the Concacaf Champions Cup match early.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Son Heung-min’s LAFC set attendance record on historic MLS opening weekend

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Son Heung-min’s LAFC set attendance record on historic MLS opening weekend

The clash between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Son Heung-min’s LAFC has set new attendance records in a historic opening weekend in Major League Soccer history.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi avoids suspension after MLS review of referee incident vs. LAFC

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi avoids suspension after MLS review of referee incident vs. LAFC

After MLS reviewed the postgame incident involving the referees at the stadium following LAFC vs. Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has officially avoided suspension.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg (0-0)

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg (0-0)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF are tied 0-0 with Nashville SC in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo