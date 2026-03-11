Carlos Vela joins LAFC ownership group: Which other former MLS stars are team owners?

Carlos Vela is making headlines in MLS once again, this time after LAFC announced that the club legend will be joining the ownership group that leads the franchise. Now part of the Black & Gold off the pitch as well as on it, Vela has become the latest former MLS star to transition into team ownership within the league.

Following his retirement in May 2025, Vela was named LAFC‘s Gold Ambassador in recognition of the legacy he built across his seven years with the club. Then, on Wednesday, March 11, LAFC released a statement announcing that the Mexican international would be joining the club’s ownership structure, citing the move as a reflection of the organization’s belief in continuity and leadership.

In a statement published on LAFC’s official website, Vela spoke about what the new role means to him: “LAFC has always been more than a club to me — it is home. From the first day, we set out to build something special for Los Angeles, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Becoming an owner is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. I’m excited to continue supporting the club, our players, and our fans as we keep building for the future.”

Vela’s official presentation as a new co-owner is scheduled to take place at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 14. Since arriving in 2018, the Mexican forward left an indelible mark on the franchise, winning one MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields, and now stands as the player with the most appearances in club history alongside Eddie Segura with 189, and as the second all-time leading scorer with 93 goals, behind only Denis Bouanga.

Former MLS player now turned into owners

Since its founding, MLS has attracted a long list of European stars who chose the league as the final chapter of their playing careers. Some, however, have taken their commitment to the sport a step further, moving into ownership roles at MLS franchises.

The most prominent example is David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami alongside Jorge Mas, having been part of the club’s launch in 2020. During his playing days, the English midfielder joined the LA Galaxy in 2007 under a contract that included an option to purchase an MLS expansion team at a reduced fee, an opportunity he used to build what has become the league’s most valuable franchise, drawing global stars like Lionel Messi in the process.

Another compelling case involves one of Vela’s own LAFC teammates, with a story that mirrors the Mexican’s in several ways. In July 2025, Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini became a co-owner of the Black & Gold, meaning he and Vela are now united in the boardroom as well.

Rounding out the list is USMNT icon Tim Howard, whose career spanned the Premier League and MLS alike. The former goalkeeper joined the Houston Dynamo FC ownership group as a minority investor in July 2024, eager to apply his experience and serve as an influential voice in the club’s sporting decisions.

