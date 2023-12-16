Everton have delayed the opening of their stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Before relocating to the new site for the 2025-26 season, they will spend one more season at Goodison Park.

Everton’s men’s first-team matches will remain at Goodison Park in 2024/25, according to a club statement released on Friday.

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, they will not start the new season place at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton’s move to the new stadium was to take place ahead of the 2024–25 season. In contrast, the club announced on Friday that Bramley-Moore Dock will formally take residence beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Consequently, the league will not have its first game in the new stadium until August 2025. Marketing, logistics, and fan input all played a role in the choice to stay put halfway through next season.

What did Everton say?

Everton’s interim CEO Colin Chong said: “Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay.

“It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight. A comprehensive review of the logistics required an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey.

“Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024. All of this does mean that next season, 2024-25, will be our last at Goodison Park. By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years.”

What will happen to Goodison Park?

One team in the current Premier League is constructing a new stadium at the moment, and that is Everton. The BBC reports that the project’s costs have risen from $634 million to $964 million.

During the 2024-25 season, Everton will host a number of activities to commemorate their move from Goodison Park. It has been their home since 1892. There will be a handful of pre-season friendlies at Bramley-Moore, as well as test activities. Some of which will include supporters and will occur throughout the campaign.

Goodison Park will continue to host Everton’s home matches for another season

In keeping with the club’s lofty goals, the Toffees will want to ensure a proper farewell to Goodison Park by finishing the season in the Premier League. Meanwhile, excitement is building for the opening of the brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium.

It would have a capacity of more than 52,000 and promises supporters an unforgettable soccer experience. Despite the protracted purchase by American company 777 Partners, the Merseyside club are keeping their fingers crossed that the breathtaking new stadium will bring in new sponsors and investors.

Last month, because of their violation of the Premier League’s financial regulations, Sean Dyche’s side took a 10-point deduction. An impartial panel determined that they lost $158 million between 2021 and 2022, well above the $133 million allowed to English top-flight teams during a three-year period.

Nevertheless, after last week’s 2-0 home victory against Chelsea, the Toffees are now four points clear of the relegation zone, even with that handicap.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Action Plus