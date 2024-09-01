John Textor appears to be nearing a crucial milestone in his attempt to acquire Everton. Recent actions and statements suggest that Textor is inching closer to finalizing a takeover deal with the Premier League club. His involvement, already evident through ownership stakes in various clubs, has now taken a more public turn with subtle yet telling hints of his plans for Everton.

In a significant gesture that indicates his growing association with the Toffees, Textor took to Instagram on Saturday; just after the transfer window closed. He congratulated Orel Mangala, a Belgian international midfielder, on his loan move to Everton from Lyon, a club Textor owns. “Congratulations Orel. You certainly look good in blue,” the American wrote. It is a message that not only welcomed Mangala to Everton but subtly hinted at his deepening ties with the Merseyside club.

This public comment on a platform as visible as Instagram could be interpreted as more than just a casual remark. By congratulating Mangala and commenting on his new colors, Textor may be signaling his impending ownership of Everton; aligning himself with the club’s future, and fostering a connection with their players and fans. The move suggests that the 58-year-old views Everton as a key part of his expanding portfolio; with this loan deal acting as a bridge between his current holdings and his prospective new acquisition.

Textor pursues Everton acquisition

Textor’s public interactions concerning Everton don’t stop at social media. His actions reflect a calculated approach toward solidifying his control over the club. For instance, his decision to follow Everton on various social media platforms further indicates his commitment to the takeover. These actions, although subtle, are telling signs of his dedication to the deal, suggesting that the takeover might be imminent.

Beyond social media hints, the businessman has openly discussed his intentions regarding the Goodison Park side. After failing to secure a complete buyout of Crystal Palace, another Premier League club where he holds a 45% stake, Textor shifted his focus to Everton. He has reportedly been granted a period of exclusivity to negotiate the takeover. This exclusivity period underscores the seriousness of his bid; as it prevents other potential buyers from entering negotiations during this time.

In a statement, Textor acknowledged his attempt to buy out his partners at Crystal Palace, including Chairman Steve Parish and American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who each own 10% of the club. However, he admitted that his offer did not receive a response; prompting him to resume efforts to sell his stake in Palace.

“We believe strongly that we can complete a sale of our interests to continue moving forward with the next community we hope to serve, embrace and enjoy,” Textor added, referring to his ongoing negotiations with potential buyers. His reference to “the next community” clearly points to Everton; a club he seems eager to connect with and lead into a new era.

Challenges and uncertainties ahead

Despite Textor’s confidence in finalizing the sale of his Crystal Palace shares and completing the Everton takeover, the process has proven to be more complicated and time-consuming than anticipated. Premier League rules dictate that Textor must divest his shares in Crystal Palace before he can take full control of Everton. This requirement has added a layer of complexity to the proceedings, especially as potential buyers for his stake in Palace have been slower to materialize than expected.

The delay in the takeover process is particularly concerning for Everton, a club currently facing significant financial challenges. The club’s ongoing efforts to finance the construction of their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium add urgency to the need for new investment. Textor’s strategy to potentially delay the takeover until January, while arranging financing for the stadium, introduces further uncertainty.

