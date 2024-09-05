Real Madrid is reportedly eyeing a potential move for Spanish star Rodri next summer. The Manchester City midfielder has been a smash hit since his arrival from Atletico Madrid back in 2019. City spent about $77 million to sign the dynamic midfielder at the time. Despite the massive fee, Rodri has been worth every penny for Pep Guardiola’s team.

With Rodri in the team, City has collected four consecutive Premier League titles. They have also picked up a previously elusive Champions League trophy in 2023, as well as the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. The midfielder is not even just a piece of the puzzle for Guardiola. Rodri is without a doubt one of the most important players in the entire squad.

Superstar striker Erling Haaland tends to receive much of the attention out of City’s roster. This is certainly warranted due to the Norwegian’s incredible scoring record. Nevertheless, Rodri is arguably just as important to the club.

City has not lost a Premier League match with the Spaniard in the lineup since February of 2023. All three of the team’s league losses last season also came with Rodri suspended on the sidelines.

Signing Rodri would soften the blow of losing two key midfielders

The string of impressive performances by Rodri has now caught the attention of Real. According to AS, the Spanish giants see the City midfielder as a priority target during the 2025 summer transfer window. The potential move for the midfielder would be mostly due to the club’s costly loss of Toni Kross.

Widely considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, the German recently announced his retirement from the game. Kroos revealed that he would be stepping away from the pitch in May, but Real did not sign a suitable replacement this summer. As a result, Los Blancos will most likely make a major splash next offseason.

Along with Kroos, fellow midfielder Luka Modric is also departing Real next summer as well. The legendary star recently signed a one-year extension to remain with the reigning LaLiga champions until 2025. The Croatia international is now the club’s captain in his final season in Madrid.

Spanish giants will seemingly have money to spend in 2025

Despite remaining a top European team, Real has resisted spending heavily on new players in recent years. Team brass recorded a net spend of just $36 million during the recent summer window. Before the 2023/24 campaign, in which they brought in Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, Real generated more funds than they spent in each of the previous three years. This would indicate that the club can opt to spend big next summer.

Rodri’s current contract with City is in place until 2027. He most recently signed a new deal with the club back in 2022. The English champions will certainly want to keep the dynamic midfielder until at least the end of his current deal. After all, the Spaniard is now the front-runner to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.

Nevertheless, Rodri may see this as his last big opportunity to move back to Madrid. The midfielder will be 29 next summer and could be ready for a switch to his hometown. Rodri previously began his playing career in the city with Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico. While Real will have some work to do in the transfer, the star would be the perfect signing for the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO