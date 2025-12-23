Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement at Liverpool might take an unexpected shift towards Manchester City

Mohamed Salah appears to have one foot out of Liverpool, as he no longer seems guaranteed a key role under Arne Slot. With his departure remaining a looming possibility, the Reds have turned their attention to finding a potential replacement in the market. While they seemed to have identified an ideal option, Manchester City have fast-tracked the player’s arrival in January 2026, leaving any potential move to Anfield shrouded in uncertainty.

During the 2025–26 season, Liverpool identified Antoine Semenyo as their primary target to potentially replace Mohamed Salah. However, Manchester United and Manchester City have aggressively joined the race for the African forward. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have intensified their efforts to secure the early acquisition of the 25-year-old winger in record time, leaving the Reds as mere spectators.

After excelling with AFC Bournemouth, Semenyo has clearly expressed his desire to leave the club during the January 2026 winter transfer window. With a €65 million release clause valid until January 10, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all ready to meet it to secure his services. However, the African forward prioritizes his role in the lineup and the team’s ambitions when making his decision, which could give Pep Guardiola a certain advantage.

Joining Salah’s uncertain future, Alexander Isak’s long-term injury leaves serious concerns about the depth in Liverpool’s offense. Considering Semenyo’s affordable release clause, his arrival could have bolstered their level due to his versatility, speed, and defensive work rate. Shifting from main pursuer to just monitoring his situation, the Reds might have to hold onto the Egyptian until the end of the season, losing Antoine to Manchester United or Manchester City.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates a goal.

Salah replacement at Liverpool might be much closer than expected

Mohamed Salah is open to leaving Liverpool in January 2026 or, at the latest, in June 2026. In response, the Reds are actively searching for a replacement for the Egyptian star. However, their lack of urgency in securing Antoine Semenyo has caused some confusion. Interestingly, they might have found Salah’s successor closer to home, with a potential arrival during the winter transfer window.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Harvey Elliott is close to returning to Liverpool from his loan spell at Aston Villa. Despite arriving at the Villains with high expectations, head coach Unai Emery has not relied on him, increasing the chances of the Englishman returning to the Reds. Having shone in previous seasons as a right winger, this could be his best opportunity to convince Arne Slot not to sign a replacement and instead back his continuity.

In a recent press conference, Arne Slot stated that Elliott remains an Aston Villa player and is expected to stay there for the remainder of the season. Nonetheless, dissatisfaction within Liverpool’s front office regarding his limited involvement could facilitate his return to the team. Slot faces the decision of either relying on Elliott or sending him out on loan again. Yet, Elliott could secure his spot by proving his worth to Slot.