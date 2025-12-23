Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on decision to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Parma

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Benjamin Cremaschi (L) and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Ira L. Black & Elsa/Getty ImagesBenjamin Cremaschi (L) and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Benjamin Cremaschi has been one of Inter Miami’s top prospects in recent years, but a lack of consistent minutes under head coach Javier Mascherano ultimately led to his departure. Six months after leaving the club, the midfielder has now opened up about his decision to move on from Lionel Messi’s side and join Italian first-division outfit Parma.

After seeing limited playing time during the first half of the 2025 MLS season, Cremaschi emerged as a potential departure during the summer transfer window. The arrival of Rodrigo De Paul further complicated his path to minutes, and Parma ultimately completed his signing on a one-year loan.

Speaking with Argentine outlet Diario Olé, Cremaschi explained his decision to leave Inter Miami in the middle of the season. “I felt that I needed to take this step. I needed to try and see whether I have the level to play in a top European league,” he said. He also highlighted Parma’s vision as a key factor in the move. “It’s a project that is very focused on young players. I feel this is the right place for me, and that I’ve been learning a lot since I arrived.”

The midfielder also pointed out the contrast between MLS and European soccer: “The first thing I understood here is the speed. It’s a bit faster and also more aggressive. They focus a lot on defensive shape and attacking transitions. I need to understand all of that better and be attentive to what’s happening around me.

Adrian Benedyczak of Parma Calcio 1913 celebrates scoring with Benjamin Cremaschi.

Adrian Benedyczak of Parma Calcio 1913 celebrates scoring with Benjamin Cremaschi.

So far, Cremaschi’s first months in Europe have not gone as planned, as the midfielder has logged just 100 minutes across three appearances. He also left the club for international duty with the U.S. U-20 national team during the World Cup between September and October, and over Parma’s last four Serie A matches, he has remained on the bench as an unused substitute.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

Still, Cremaschi remains confident he can turn the situation around in the second half of the 2025-26 season. “So far, I can’t complain about anything. I just have to keep working to get the minutes and the opportunities I want. There’s a lot to learn, but I consider myself a quick learner, and I hope everything comes soon,” he concluded.

Cremaschi looking for an Inter Miami comeback?

Despite his pursuit of more minutes, Cremaschi’s long-term future at Parma remains uncertain. The Italian club signed him on a loan deal that runs through June 2026, with a reported €4.5 million purchase option, but the midfielder has left the door open to a potential return to Fort Lauderdale.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports following Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory, Cremaschi reflected on the club’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. “I watched the match here in my apartment. It was a very exciting game,” he stated, while also admitting doing a FaceTime with David Ruiz. “Super happy for the owners, for the coach, for all my teammates and the Academy kids. Honestly, just everyone. The staff, the entire club—it’s a huge achievement.

Advertisement

Cremaschi closed with a comment that, despite his current stint in Europe, sparked speculation about a future reunion with Inter Miami: “I wish I had been there. Unfortunately, I wasn’t. I guess I’ll have to come back in the future and get another one.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Good news for Messi as Inter Miami reportedly win tug of war against South American giants for Argentine player

Good news for Messi as Inter Miami reportedly win tug of war against South American giants for Argentine player

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have reportedly agreed to the signing of an Argentine defender who was also targeted by South American giants River Plate.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

Lionel Messi’s return to the pitch in 2026 has been revealed after an Inter Miami rival released tickets for a South America tour friendly.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set sights on major move for Argentina two-time Copa America winner ahead of January 2026

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set sights on major move for Argentina two-time Copa America winner ahead of January 2026

Inter Miami look set to make radical changes to its squad, looking to improve the team's competitiveness. For this reason, the Herons have set their sights on a two-time Copa America champion Argentine midfielder ahead of January 2026.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan heartbreak leads to Italian Super Cup bombshell: Serie A president makes major shock decision on Supercoppa’s future

Christian Pulisic’s Milan heartbreak leads to Italian Super Cup bombshell: Serie A president makes major shock decision on Supercoppa’s future

Christian Pulisic arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying the weight of expectation, history, and unfinished business. Instead, the Rossoneri’s title defense collapsed abruptly, triggering not only sporting consequences but also a seismic shift behind the scenes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo