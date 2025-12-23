Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on decision to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Parma

Benjamin Cremaschi has been one of Inter Miami’s top prospects in recent years, but a lack of consistent minutes under head coach Javier Mascherano ultimately led to his departure. Six months after leaving the club, the midfielder has now opened up about his decision to move on from Lionel Messi’s side and join Italian first-division outfit Parma.

After seeing limited playing time during the first half of the 2025 MLS season, Cremaschi emerged as a potential departure during the summer transfer window. The arrival of Rodrigo De Paul further complicated his path to minutes, and Parma ultimately completed his signing on a one-year loan.

Speaking with Argentine outlet Diario Olé, Cremaschi explained his decision to leave Inter Miami in the middle of the season. “I felt that I needed to take this step. I needed to try and see whether I have the level to play in a top European league,” he said. He also highlighted Parma’s vision as a key factor in the move. “It’s a project that is very focused on young players. I feel this is the right place for me, and that I’ve been learning a lot since I arrived.”

The midfielder also pointed out the contrast between MLS and European soccer: “The first thing I understood here is the speed. It’s a bit faster and also more aggressive. They focus a lot on defensive shape and attacking transitions. I need to understand all of that better and be attentive to what’s happening around me.“

Adrian Benedyczak of Parma Calcio 1913 celebrates scoring with Benjamin Cremaschi.

So far, Cremaschi’s first months in Europe have not gone as planned, as the midfielder has logged just 100 minutes across three appearances. He also left the club for international duty with the U.S. U-20 national team during the World Cup between September and October, and over Parma’s last four Serie A matches, he has remained on the bench as an unused substitute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

Still, Cremaschi remains confident he can turn the situation around in the second half of the 2025-26 season. “So far, I can’t complain about anything. I just have to keep working to get the minutes and the opportunities I want. There’s a lot to learn, but I consider myself a quick learner, and I hope everything comes soon,” he concluded.

Cremaschi looking for an Inter Miami comeback?

Despite his pursuit of more minutes, Cremaschi’s long-term future at Parma remains uncertain. The Italian club signed him on a loan deal that runs through June 2026, with a reported €4.5 million purchase option, but the midfielder has left the door open to a potential return to Fort Lauderdale.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports following Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory, Cremaschi reflected on the club’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. “I watched the match here in my apartment. It was a very exciting game,” he stated, while also admitting doing a FaceTime with David Ruiz. “Super happy for the owners, for the coach, for all my teammates and the Academy kids. Honestly, just everyone. The staff, the entire club—it’s a huge achievement.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cremaschi closed with a comment that, despite his current stint in Europe, sparked speculation about a future reunion with Inter Miami: “I wish I had been there. Unfortunately, I wasn’t. I guess I’ll have to come back in the future and get another one.”