Messi’s potential return to Barcelona sparks honest admission from Pedri: ‘Without a doubt’

Speculation about a possible return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona has intensified in recent weeks following a visit the Argentine forward made to Camp Nou. Now Pedri, one of the Spanish club’s biggest stars, has addressed the situation publicly.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Pedri was asked how he learned about Messi’s visit to Barcelona during the November international break, when the forward traveled to Spain with the Argentina national team. “Through social media, because it started showing up everywhere. It was hard not to find out,” the midfielder explained.

The Spanish player then expressed his regret at not being able to see Messi in person. “I wish we could have spent some time together,” he said, while acknowledging that he has not spoken with Leo for quite some time. The two were teammates between 2020 and 2021.

Pedri was later asked whether he would like a second spell alongside Messi at Barcelona before the Argentine forward retires. “Of course, without a doubt,” he said, before offering high praise for Leo. “He’s the best in history, and he helped me a lot during the year we played together.”

Messi and Pedri shared a brief spell together

Messi and Pedri shared a brief spell together

Pedri joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 at just 17 years old after breaking through at Las Palmas. At the time, Lionel Messi was the undisputed star of the Catalan side and was preparing to begin what would be his final season at the club.

Throughout the 2020–21 campaign, Pedri earned a regular place in the team despite his young age, giving him the opportunity to play extensively alongside the Argentine legend. In total, they shared 47 matches across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. Together, Messi and Pedri combined for three goals that season and lifted the Copa del Rey trophy.

Pedri sees a possible clash against Messi at the World Cup

In the same Esquire interview, Pedri also discussed his expectations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Spain will arrive as one of the main contenders. “Winning a World Cup is always very difficult; there are great national teams,” he began. “Argentina will be there, the reigning champions. And also England, Germany, France, and Brazil, who are always strong. But we are strong too.”

Finally, Pedri mentioned the players he would like to face at the FIFA tournament next summer. “Mbappe, Lamine, Salah, Haaland, Raphinha, or Julian Alvarez are the best players in the world. I want to play against all of them—except Lamine, because he’s on our team,” the Spanish midfielder said. “Especially Haaland and Salah, because I haven’t faced them yet.”

Beyond the possibility of meeting at the World Cup, Spain are already set to face Messi’s Argentina in the near future. On Friday, March 27, the two national teams will contest the 2026 Finalissima in Doha, Qatar, competing for the intercontinental title between the champions of Europe and South America.