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How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025-26 Women’s Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Alexia Putellas of Barcelona
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesAlexia Putellas of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT Women’s UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Wednesday, March 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A trip to the semifinals is at stake as Real Madrid prepare for a massive quarterfinal test against domestic rival Barcelona. Madrid come in riding confidence after surviving a demanding battle with Paris FC, proving their resilience and setting the stage for a potential breakthrough performance on Europe’s biggest stage.

The face a Barcelona side that dominated the league phase to secure the top spot, reinforcing their status as one of the tournament’s top contenders and a team accustomed to deep runs. With pride, momentum, and a place in the final four all hanging in the balance, this rivalry clash has all the ingredients of a must-watch showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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