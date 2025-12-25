Christian Pulisic at risk of losing key teammate as AC Milan youngster Davide Bartesaghi draws Premier League interest

Even though Christian Pulisic has been able to shine offensively, AC Milan continue to have serious problems with their roster. The arrival of Niclas Füllkrug aims to solve certain issues in the offense. However, the defensive backline remains a growing problem due to a lack of depth, and this could worsen because Davide Bartesaghi is closely followed by two Premier League teams, making his departure not entirely out of the question.

According to Caughtoffside’s Ekrem Konur, Arsenal are closely following Davide Bartesaghi, who is considered one of the most promising stars at AC Milan. Alongside the Gunners, Manchester City are also reportedly tracking the Italian rising star as a potential asset for the 2026-27 season. Although a sale in January 2026 is off the table, the Rossoneri value the 19-year-old at around €45 million, making his departure a possibility.

Bartesaghi has become a starter under Massimiliano Allegri despite Pervis Estupiñan’s arrival. In the 2025-26 season, the Italian rising star has already played 13 games, scoring two goals and delivering an assist. Coupled with his offensive skills, he has shone on the defensive side, emerging as a complete left wing-back at just 19 years old.

While the Rossoneri have reportedly set a €45 million price tag on Davide, his departure might not be easy. His youth and sense of belonging to the team make him a player around whom the future can be built. Moreover, he is already considered a regular starter under coach Massimiliano Allegri, having led the team with a brace in the latest Serie A game against Sassuolo as a key asset for AC Milan future project.

Bartesaghi’s departure would undermine AC Milan’s 2026-27 objective

Since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have set a clear objective: To become one of the most dominant teams in Italy. By investing in youth, they aim to consolidate a long-term project that enhances the squad’s competitiveness. Consequently, selling Davide Bartesaghi would contradict this primary goal, as he is expected to become a future captain and stands out as one of the team’s most promising talents.

In line with this vision, the Rossoneri are striving to build a more robust defense, a goal that Bartesaghi’s potential departure would undermine. They are targeting defensive talents such as Federico Gatti, Axel Disasi, and Joe Gomez to ensure greater rotation and solidity. Davide, in conjunction with Alexis Saelemaekers, could be pivotal in achieving the club’s goal of establishing exemplary defensive stability.