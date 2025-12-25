Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic at risk of losing key teammate as AC Milan youngster Davide Bartesaghi draws Premier League interest

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
AC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi.
© Marco Luzzani/ Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesAC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi.

Even though Christian Pulisic has been able to shine offensively, AC Milan continue to have serious problems with their roster. The arrival of Niclas Füllkrug aims to solve certain issues in the offense. However, the defensive backline remains a growing problem due to a lack of depth, and this could worsen because Davide Bartesaghi is closely followed by two Premier League teams, making his departure not entirely out of the question.

According to Caughtoffside’s Ekrem Konur, Arsenal are closely following Davide Bartesaghi, who is considered one of the most promising stars at AC Milan. Alongside the Gunners, Manchester City are also reportedly tracking the Italian rising star as a potential asset for the 2026-27 season. Although a sale in January 2026 is off the table, the Rossoneri value the 19-year-old at around €45 million, making his departure a possibility.

Bartesaghi has become a starter under Massimiliano Allegri despite Pervis Estupiñan’s arrival. In the 2025-26 season, the Italian rising star has already played 13 games, scoring two goals and delivering an assist. Coupled with his offensive skills, he has shone on the defensive side, emerging as a complete left wing-back at just 19 years old.

While the Rossoneri have reportedly set a €45 million price tag on Davide, his departure might not be easy. His youth and sense of belonging to the team make him a player around whom the future can be built. Moreover, he is already considered a regular starter under coach Massimiliano Allegri, having led the team with a brace in the latest Serie A game against Sassuolo as a key asset for AC Milan future project.

AC Milan star Davide Bartesaghi celebrating a goal

Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan celebrates scoring a goal.

Bartesaghi’s departure would undermine AC Milan’s 2026-27 objective

Since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have set a clear objective: To become one of the most dominant teams in Italy. By investing in youth, they aim to consolidate a long-term project that enhances the squad’s competitiveness. Consequently, selling Davide Bartesaghi would contradict this primary goal, as he is expected to become a future captain and stands out as one of the team’s most promising talents.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two Juventus stars to strengthen squad ahead of the 2026-27 season

see also

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two Juventus stars to strengthen squad ahead of the 2026-27 season

In line with this vision, the Rossoneri are striving to build a more robust defense, a goal that Bartesaghi’s potential departure would undermine. They are targeting defensive talents such as Federico Gatti, Axel Disasi, and Joe Gomez to ensure greater rotation and solidity. Davide, in conjunction with Alexis Saelemaekers, could be pivotal in achieving the club’s goal of establishing exemplary defensive stability.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

The departure of Luka Modric, taken against the wishes of Xabi Alonso, has reshaped two elite squads—and revealed how one club’s calculated gamble has become another’s competitive advantage.

Former boss Sergio Conceição breaks silence on tenure at Pulisic’s AC Milan: ‘The team’s environment wasn’t good’

Former boss Sergio Conceição breaks silence on tenure at Pulisic’s AC Milan: ‘The team’s environment wasn’t good’

Former coach Sergio Conceição spoke candidly on Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan with a strong statement: "The team's environment wasn’t good."

Christian Pulisic disrespected again as Milan hero snubbed from Serie A’s top 5 in shocking market value update: How much is he worth in December 2025?

Christian Pulisic disrespected again as Milan hero snubbed from Serie A’s top 5 in shocking market value update: How much is he worth in December 2025?

Despite a strong season, Christian Pulisic has been left outside Serie A’s top five most valuable players, a decision that immediately sparked backlash among fans and analysts alike.

Hansi Flick has reportedly set clear plan for Marcus Rashford’s future at Barcelona ahead the 2026-27 season

Hansi Flick has reportedly set clear plan for Marcus Rashford’s future at Barcelona ahead the 2026-27 season

Marcus Rashford has impressed with his performance in Barcelona, consistently demonstrating solid form. Despite this, his future with the team has been widely debated. However, coach Hansi Flick has already made a clear decision regarding the Englishman for the 2026-27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo