Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
ballon d'or
Comments

Why Dembele deserves 2025 Ballon d’Or? PSG director references Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with five-word explanation

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left), Ousmane Demble (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Ousmane Demble (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Fans, pundits, and even players and clubs are bracing for one of the most hotly contested Ballon d’Or races in years. With the 2025 ceremony just days away, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal stand as the two leading contenders for the prestigious award. The French winger has just delivered the most dominant season of his career, while Yamal’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular.

But in the buildup to the ceremony, PSG’s sporting director has gone a step further — using a striking five-word claim that invoked Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — to make the case that there should be no debate at all over who deserves the honor.

Since his move from Barcelona in 2023, Ousmane Dembele has gone from being a mercurial winger to a false nine mastermind under Luis Enrique. His 2024-25 season was the pinnacle of that transformation: 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches. He has also been crowned as Ligue 1 top scorer, Ligue 1 best player, and best Champions League player.

Most importantly, he led Paris Saint-Germain to a historic treble — Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and their first-ever Champions League title. As PSG’s director, Luis Campos, put it on RMC Sport, “He was chosen as the best player in the Champions League and the best in the league. He has won everything.”

On the other side of the debate stands Lamine Yamal, just 18 years old, but already the heartbeat of Barcelona. The teenager scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists across all competitions, leading the Blaugrana to a domestic treble — La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement

PSG director’s five-word claim

The most headline-grabbing moment came when Campos invoked two of soccer’s most iconic names to hammer home his point. “If his [Dembele’s] name was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion,” Campos declared. “If he doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, it’s because the people who voted don’t have the competence to vote for the Ballon d’Or.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“Because the stats he has and everything he’s won are very strong. In my opinion, the one who clearly deserves the Ballon d’Or is Ousmane Dembele. For me, there’s no discussion.” Campos’ comments have only intensified the debate, with PSG fans rallying behind their star and Barcelona supporters pointing out Yamal’s youth and decisive moments in big games.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo gets reality check from Portugal icon ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘He’ll eventually lose’

Cristiano Ronaldo gets reality check from Portugal icon ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘He’ll eventually lose’

A legend of Portugal’s national team has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and his chances of making it to the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

Al Nassr blockbuster signing Kinsgely Coman revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives major Saudi Pro League honor ahead of Al Nassr’s game vs. Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo receives major Saudi Pro League honor ahead of Al Nassr’s game vs. Al Kholood

Prior to kickoff against Al Kholood, Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was honored by the Saudi Pro League.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Inter Miami host the Seattle Sounders in a 2025 MLS regular season clash. Find out when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo