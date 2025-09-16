Why Dembele deserves 2025 Ballon d’Or? PSG director references Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with five-word explanation

Fans, pundits, and even players and clubs are bracing for one of the most hotly contested Ballon d’Or races in years. With the 2025 ceremony just days away, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal stand as the two leading contenders for the prestigious award. The French winger has just delivered the most dominant season of his career, while Yamal’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular.

But in the buildup to the ceremony, PSG’s sporting director has gone a step further — using a striking five-word claim that invoked Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — to make the case that there should be no debate at all over who deserves the honor.

Since his move from Barcelona in 2023, Ousmane Dembele has gone from being a mercurial winger to a false nine mastermind under Luis Enrique. His 2024-25 season was the pinnacle of that transformation: 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches. He has also been crowned as Ligue 1 top scorer, Ligue 1 best player, and best Champions League player.

Most importantly, he led Paris Saint-Germain to a historic treble — Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and their first-ever Champions League title. As PSG’s director, Luis Campos, put it on RMC Sport, “He was chosen as the best player in the Champions League and the best in the league. He has won everything.”

On the other side of the debate stands Lamine Yamal, just 18 years old, but already the heartbeat of Barcelona. The teenager scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists across all competitions, leading the Blaugrana to a domestic treble — La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG director’s five-word claim

The most headline-grabbing moment came when Campos invoked two of soccer’s most iconic names to hammer home his point. “If his [Dembele’s] name was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion,” Campos declared. “If he doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, it’s because the people who voted don’t have the competence to vote for the Ballon d’Or.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“Because the stats he has and everything he’s won are very strong. In my opinion, the one who clearly deserves the Ballon d’Or is Ousmane Dembele. For me, there’s no discussion.” Campos’ comments have only intensified the debate, with PSG fans rallying behind their star and Barcelona supporters pointing out Yamal’s youth and decisive moments in big games.

Advertisement