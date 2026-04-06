Minnesota United issue positive James Rodriguez health update after Colombia friendlies ahead of World Cup

James Rodriguez sent alarm bells ringing after the Colombia national team revealed the midfielder had suffered a severe case of dehydration following the March friendlies, with the 2026 World Cup just months away. Several days after the episode, Minnesota United offered an encouraging update on the star’s condition.

Rodriguez had been determined not to miss out on representing his country, captaining Colombia in both friendlies against Croatia and France. However, on March 30, the day after the match against Les Bleus, he was examined and diagnosed with severe dehydration, leading to a hospitalization that the federation described as stemming from a “non-sports-related condition.“

On Monday, April 6, Minnesota issued a statement with welcome news. “James reported to the club’s training facility today, Monday, April 6, and participated in a supervised return-to-activity session. His reintegration into full team training will follow the protocols established by the club’s medical department and will be guided entirely by his clinical progress,” part of the update read.

The medical setback forced Rodriguez to sit out Minnesota’s last match, a 2-1 road win over the LA Galaxy last Saturday, adding to what has already been a stop-start start to the MLS season in which he has managed just 39 minutes across two appearances.

James Rodriguez of Colombia is challenged by Petar Musa of Croatia.

The Monday statement also moved to put to rest speculation that Rodriguez had been suffering from rhabdomyolysis, with the club stating that “medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis.” Minnesota also called for restraint around speculation regarding the midfielder’s health, confirming that all future updates would come directly through official club channels.

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Minnesota’s next fixture is an away match against San Diego FC in the 2026 MLS season on Saturday the 11th. While no specific timeline for his return has been provided, the news of Rodriguez not only being discharged but reporting to the club’s training facility has been welcomed by both the Loons and the Colombian national team, who have serious ambitions heading into the World Cup.

Luis Diaz opens up on James Rodriguez’s episode

The March international window was a difficult one for Colombia, who were beaten 2-1 by Croatia and 3-1 by France in back-to-back results that served as a sobering reality check with fewer than three months until the World Cup begins. But for one of Rodriguez’s teammates, Luis Diaz, something about the captain had seemed off even during the games themselves.

Speaking to ESPN on Monday, the Bayern Munich winger shared what he had observed from Rodriguez during the international window. “I saw him looking a bit unwell after the match. He was feeling poorly after the game; it was like food poisoning, but I don’t have the details. I hope he is doing very well and recovers soon,” Diaz said.

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Diaz then spoke to Rodriguez’s dedication to the national team and expressed confidence that the No. 10 would arrive at the World Cup in top form. “He is the captain, and obviously he is going to want to be there, helping the team, keeping us in sync to always try to help as much as possible. He is always available; he is going to want to play every time, whether he is physically well or not. Let’s hope he can get his rest in properly, that he continues to make the most of his situation with his club, that he keeps reaching the level we all want from him, and he will arrive (at the World Cup) in good shape,” he concluded.