Al Nassr in legal dispute with Al Hilal over Al Hamdan: how could it affect Cristiano Ronaldo’s side?

Al Nassr have seen their 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title push complicated by a legal dispute with Al Hilal involving one of their most recent signings, Abdullah Al-Hamdan. With a ruling yet to be handed down, several scenarios could emerge that would have a direct impact on Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Al-Hamdan joined Al Nassr in February as one of the few notable moves of the 2026 winter transfer window, arriving on a free transfer after terminating his contract following five years at Al Hilal. However, the manner in which the 26-year-old striker departed has not sat well with his former club, which has since decided to pursue legal action over the move.

Al Hilal filed a formal complaint against Al-Hamdan following his move to Al Nassr on February 5. According to Saudi outlet Al Arriyadiyah, the complaint is currently under review by the Professionalism and Player Status Committee of the Saudi Football Federation, meaning a ruling that goes against the player or the club remains a possibility.

The crux of Al Hilal’s complaint is the accusation that Al-Hamdan terminated his contract without “just cause,” with the club characterizing the move as “a clear violation without just cause and a blatant circumvention of the regulations.” At the heart of the dispute is Al-Hamdan’s decision to end his deal unilaterally rather than negotiating a mutual termination with Al Hilal first.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al Nassr celebrating.

According to the same outlet, Al-Hamdan’s contract with Al Hilal was set to expire on February 6, but the striker notified the club of his unilateral decision to terminate via email. Just two days before the winter transfer window opened, Al Nassr moved quickly to sign him on a free transfer, and he has since featured in 10 games, scoring four goals and adding one assist.

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How could Ronaldo’s Al Nassr be affected by the legal dispute?

Because Al Hilal’s complaint was filed specifically against Al-Hamdan, the initial expectation would be that any ruling from the Professionalism and Player Status Committee would fall on the player alone. However, precedents from similar cases suggest that Al Nassr could also find themselves on the wrong end of a decision.

Should the ruling favor Al Hilal, Al-Hamdan could be ordered to pay a significant financial penalty. On the sporting side, he could also face a suspension from official competition, with a maximum ban of six months on the table.

As for Al Nassr, FIFA and Saudi Arabian Football Federation rules stipulate that if Al-Hamdan is unable to cover any financial penalty, the club would be liable to pay it on his behalf. Furthermore, if it is determined that Al Nassr played a role in inducing the player to breach his contract, the club could face a ban on registering new players for up to two consecutive transfer windows.

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A relevant precedent dates back to 2022, when Mohamed Kanno, with his contract winding down, appeared set to join Al Nassr before ultimately signing a new deal with Al Hilal. The resulting breach of the agreed arrangement led to Kanno receiving a four-month ban, while Al Hilal were handed a two-window transfer ban and a $7.2 million fine, a case that underscores the very real risk facing Ronaldo’s side if the committee rules against them.