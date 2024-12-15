Since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in the 2023-24 season, USMNT captain Christian Pulisic has cemented his status as a key player for the Rossoneri, recording the best goal and assist numbers of his career. In recognition of his outstanding performances, the Italian club is reportedly close to finalizing a lucrative new contract for the forward.

Pulisic had a breakthrough season in 2023-24 and has carried that form into the current campaign. In 20 appearances this season, the winger has netted eight goals and provided six assists. Despite being sidelined by a calf injury, Milan is eager to secure his long-term future.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, AC Milan is finalizing details of Pulisic’s contract extension. The proposed deal is set to make him one of the highest earners at the club, with wages reportedly ranging between €4M and €5M per season.

When Pulisic joined Milan, he accepted a pay cut compared to his Chelsea salary, but the decision to prioritize playing time and development has proven fruitful. The new contract is expected to run until 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year, or potentially a direct agreement through 2029.

Milan secures stars for the future

AC Milan is working proactively to avoid losing key players on free transfers, a problem they’ve faced in recent years with the departures of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Franck Kessie, and Olivier Giroud. With former club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic now involved as a senior advisor, Milan is focused on locking in their top talent for the long term.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are also finalizing extensions for star goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Maignan’s current contract, set to expire in 2026, will now run until 2029. The French international’s salary will increase from €3.2M to €5M per season, with additional bonuses included.

Meanwhile, Reijnders, who has impressed this season, will also see his deal extended until 2029. His new terms include a significant pay raise, doubling his salary from €1.7M to €3.5M, with performance-related incentives built in. Additionally, the club has left room for an option to extend his contract by another season.

These moves highlight AC Milan’s commitment to building a stable and competitive squad for the future. By securing the long-term services of key players like Pulisic, Maignan, and Reijnders, Milan is positioning itself to remain a force in both Serie A and European competitions in the coming years.