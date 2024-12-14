Christian Pulisic has emerged as one of the standout players for AC Milan in the 2024-25 season, but the team’s overall performance has been disappointing. Recent results in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League could prompt Milan to sell a key player in the upcoming winter transfer window if they receive an offer of around $50 million.

Coach Paulo Fonseca, who joined from Lille at the start of the season, has struggled to replicate the success achieved under his predecessor Stefano Pioli. Despite his efforts, Fonseca has faced difficulties getting the best out of his squad, with team captain Theo Hernandez among the players causing concern.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, following recent struggles and low performances, AC Milan could be willing to accept offers for The Hernandez in the region of $50 million—or possibly even less.

According to the Italian outlet, Fonseca has expressed dissatisfaction with Hernandez’s training habits and on-field performances. This frustration led to the captain being benched during the Serie A match against Lazio, with Fonseca later making veiled criticisms of the left-back following Milan’s clash with Red Star Belgrade. With Hernandez’s contract set to expire in 18 months (June 2026), the upcoming winter transfer window could be Milan’s best opportunity to secure a substantial fee for the French defender.

Hernandez, alongside Pulisic and Rafael Leao, has been one of AC Milan’s most influential players in recent years—arguably the club’s most pivotal figure. Since joining from Real Madrid in 2019, he has developed a strong connection with both the club and its fans, making the prospect of his departure difficult to contemplate. However, stalled contract renewal talks and recent underwhelming performances have cast doubt over his future.

Another Milan captain on his way out?

Theo Hernandez is not the only Milan captain whose future at the club appears uncertain. Right-back Davide Calabria, a product of Milan’s academy and long-time servant of the club, also finds himself on shaky ground. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Calabria’s strained relationship with Fonseca was on display during the Red Star Belgrade game, where he showed visible frustration after being substituted.

Calabria’s contract expires in June 2025, but reports suggest Milan has no plans to offer him a new deal. With just six months left on his current agreement, Calabria is expected to seek a new club next season.