AC Milan has set its sights on bolstering its American connection, following the success of Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at the San Siro. The Rossoneri are reportedly exploring a move for another key USMNT player, adding intrigue to their transfer plans for January. This prospective addition, while intriguing, would not rule out other high-profile moves such as Marcus Rashford or Kyle Walker, as the club seeks to reinforce its squad under new coach Sergio Conceicao.

The mystery target is none other than Giovanni Reyna, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Borussia Dortmund. Reyna, who has a contract with Dortmund until 2026, has shown flashes of brilliance despite battling injuries. According to Sky Germany, the Rossoneri’s officials, including CEO Giorgio Furlani and sporting director Geoffrey Moncada, recently met with the midfielder’s representatives in Düsseldorf to discuss a potential move.

“Reyna is an ideal profile for Milan,” reported Calciomercato, emphasizing the player’s tactical versatility. Reyna excels as a playmaker behind the striker but can also operate on the wings—a flexibility that aligns well with Milan’s evolving tactical system under Conceicao.

However, the American’s career has been hampered by recurring injuries, most recently a groin strain that sidelined him for three months earlier this season. Despite limited minutes—just 258 across 10 appearances—he has managed to net two goals, including a notable strike against Holstein Kiel. While his form has been inconsistent, the potential for a fresh start in Italy might reignite his career.

The move also presents strategic benefits for the Red and Blacks. Reyna holds a Portuguese passport, allowing him to register as an EU player and avoid occupying a non-EU slot. His reported salary of €3 million per season and an estimated transfer fee of €15 million make him an attractive option both financially and tactically.

Growing the American brand at Milan

A move for Reyna would further strengthen Milan’s growing USMNT presence. Christian Pulisic has already proven to be a valuable asset, both on the pitch and commercially, by elevating the club’s brand in the United States. Adding the Borussia Dortmund ace to the roster would solidify this connection and potentially open new avenues for fan engagement and sponsorships.

“The deal could be pivotal in boosting Milan’s presence in the American market,” noted Tuttomercatoweb, highlighting the business implications of signing another high-profile American player.

How would Reyna fit at Milan?

While a move to Milan could offer Reyna a fresh start, it wouldn’t necessarily guarantee more playing time. Conceicao’s squad already features strong competition in the attacking midfield and wing positions, including fellow Americans Pulisic and Musah, as well as star Rafael Leao. Much will depend on how the Portuguese boss chooses to integrate Reyna into his system, as well as the player’s ability to overcome his injury challenges.

The potential transfer also reflects the club’s broader ambitions. Even with Reyna in their plans, the Rossoneri have not ruled out pursuing other marquee signings like Marcus Rashford or Kyle Walker. This approach underscores their intent to build a versatile and competitive squad capable of competing at the highest levels.

For the 22-year-old, a move to San Siro offers an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of Europe’s most promising talents. His versatility, creativity, and tactical awareness make him a compelling option for Milan’s attacking setup. If the transfer materializes, it could mark a significant step in both the player’s career and the team’s efforts to integrate world-class American talent into their squad.