Manchester City has made a bold statement by securing Erling Haaland’s services until 2034. The Norwegian striker has signed a historic 10-year contract extension, cementing his future with the Premier League champions. This deal, one of the most lucrative in sports history, reshapes the transfer landscape and delivers a significant blow to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have long coveted the prolific forward.

Since moving to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for a fee of €60 million, Haaland has taken world soccer by storm. In just two-and-a-half seasons, he has scored 111 goals in 126 games, broken numerous records, and played a pivotal role in the club’s dominance.

The 24-year-old’s accolades include a Premier League title, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup—all achieved in his debut season. Haaland’s remarkable tally of 52 goals in the 2022-23 campaign helped Pep Guardiola‘s side secure a historic treble.

Upon signing the extension, Haaland expressed his excitement: “Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters. They have made this such a special place to be, and now I am City no matter what.”

New deal as game-changer

The 10-year extension, which includes a substantial salary increase, is a financial and strategic masterstroke for Manchester City. According to The Athletic, the contract is valued at approximately €220 million, making it one of the most lucrative in soccer history. Importantly, any previous release clauses have been removed, significantly reducing the likelihood of a move to La Liga.

City’s Director of Soccer, Txiki Begiristain, commented on Haaland’s importance to the club: “Erling’s amazing numbers and records speak for themselves. His dedication, humility, and desire to improve will help him create an incredible legacy at this soccer club.”

What It means for Barcelona and Real Madrid

For years, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have viewed Haaland as a dream signing. Madrid aimed to pair him with Kylian Mbappe, creating a formidable forward line to replace the void left by Karim Benzema’s departure. Meanwhile, Barcelona identified the Norwegian as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, whose career is entering its twilight.

Haaland’s new contract, however, all but ends these aspirations—at least in the near future. Without a release clause and with Manchester City prepared to hold onto their star striker, a move to Spain now seems financially and logistically implausible for both clubs.

The Blaugrana, though, faces additional challenges due to their precarious financial situation, making a deal for Haaland even less likely. Joan Laporta, the club’s president, has openly admired the striker, but securing such a high-profile signing is now virtually impossible.

Haaland’s commitment signals the Sky Blues’ ambition to remain at the pinnacle of European soccer for years to come. The Norwegian, still only 24, has the potential to shatter more records and further solidify his legacy as one of soccer’s all-time greats.