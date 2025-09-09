Trending topics:
Milan eagerly awaits Christian Pulisic’s contract renewal: Possible signing date emerges

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic Milan
Christian Pulisic Milan

Christian Pulisic has been one of Milan’s most influential players since he arrived in 2023, but uncertainty remains over his long-term future. The USMNT star is tied to the club until 2027, yet talks over a new deal have dragged on longer than expected. While optimism persists inside Milanello, the mystery lies in when exactly the Rossoneri will get their man to commit on paper.

When Pulisic left Chelsea for Milan in the summer of 2023, few could have predicted the turnaround in his career. Signed for $22.5 million plus add-ons, the American quickly found rhythm under the Rossoneri jersey.

In just over two seasons, he has become one of the Rossoneri’s most consistent performers, delivering 34 goals and 23 assists in 103 competitive appearances. His versatility, ability to unlock defenses, and growing leadership have made him not only a vital piece of Stefano Pioli’s squad in the past but also an indispensable part of Massimiliano Allegri’s current project. The numbers speak volumes, but they also amplify the urgency for Milan to secure his signature on a long-term deal.

Pulisic’s current contract runs until June 2027, with an option for one more season. According to Calciomercato, negotiations for a new deal have been ongoing for months but remain at a standstill.

The Rossoneri want to extend his stay until June 2029, adjusting his salary to reflect his growing importance on and off the pitch. Currently, he earns around $4.4 million net per year. The delay, however, is not due to disagreements or tension. Instead, sources close to the talks insist that Pulisic himself has asked for time to “reflect” on the direction of the club after last season’s difficulties.

When the deal could finally happen

According to the report, Milan is planning to resume negotiations during the next international break in early October, when a meeting with his agent is scheduled. That moment could finally see the paperwork signed, locking Pulisic down until 2029.

As Calciomercato put it: “There’s been no break, no tension, just no concrete steps towards a final conclusion.” The Red and Blacks remain calm, convinced that the American’s commitment to the club and his satisfaction with life in Italy will ultimately see the deal over the line.

Christian Pulisic looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SSC Bari at Stadio San Siro on August 17, 2025.
Beyond his statistics, the 26-year-old has become a central figure in Milan’s sporting project. Club directors view him as a cornerstone both on the pitch and in terms of global marketing appeal. His performances have made him a fan favorite in Italy, while his presence boosts Milan’s profile in the United States, a market the club is eager to strengthen.

Reports also suggest that Pulisic turned down a lucrative offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia this past summer, a sign of his commitment to European soccer and to Milan’s project specifically.

