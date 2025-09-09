Milan fans crown Christian Pulisic after stunning Bari goal from Santiago Gimenez’s assist: Coppa Italia goal voted club’s Goal of the Month (VIDEO)

Christian Pulisic’s brilliance continues to resonate with Milan supporters, as the American forward was again the center of attention after fans awarded him the latest ‘Goal of the Month’. The recognition comes as no surprise given his remarkable form since arriving at San Siro, but what makes this award intriguing is the context: the goal in question was not just about execution, but also about connection, teamwork, and timing.

The Rossoneri published their shortlist at the end of August, offering fans a chance to vote between efforts by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Evelyn Ijeh (Milan Women), Simone Lontani (Milan Primavera), and Pulisic. In the end, the USMNT star claimed victory, further cementing his role as a fan favorite. But which goal was it exactly that captured the imagination of Milan fans? That answer arrived midway through the week, when the club finally revealed the result.

Since his $22.5 million switch from Chelsea in 2023, Pulisic has blossomed into one of the Rossoneri’s most decisive players. He has not only revived his club career but also carved out a place among the most reliable wide attackers in Serie A.

Across four different coaching reigns in just two seasons—Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca, Sergio Conceicao, and Massimiliano Allegri— the American has adapted seamlessly, never losing his ability to impact matches at crucial moments. Former coach Pioli described him early on as a player whose “talent was never in doubt”, while Conceicao highlighted his work rate, noting how the winger contributed both offensively and defensively during tense stretches.

That adaptability and determination to deliver made him not just important, but indispensable, particularly during the 2024-25 season, when he delivered career-best numbers: 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

The goal that captured August

This week, Milan revealed that it was Pulisic’s strike against Bari in the Coppa Italia, set up brilliantly by Santiago Gimenez, that earned him the fan award. The move was a perfect snapshot of why he has thrived in Italy: explosive acceleration, sharp technical ability, and the vision to link seamlessly with teammates. The Mexican striker provided the assist, but Pulisic’s finish—a moment of precision and calm—sealed the memory.

The club confirmed the winner in an announcement on their social channels. As Milan’s official post put it: “The fans have spoken—Christian Pulisic’s effort tops August’s Goal of the Month.”

Stiff competition

While Pulisic ultimately walked away with the accolade, the competition was strong. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a close contender after converting a Luka Modric cross with a superb backward header, a finish that showcased his aerial ability. Evelyn Ijeh of Milan Women and Primavera youngster Simone Lontani also earned deserved recognition for their goals, though the fan vote reflected just how much Pulisic’s contribution meant in that cup tie.

