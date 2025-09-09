Santos suffers big blow as Neymar reportedly ruled out of Atletico Mineiro showdown: Controversial and bizarre reason revealed

Santos fans expecting to see their star forward on the pitch this week will be left disappointed. Neymar is set to miss the upcoming clash with Atletico Mineiro, as well as several other fixtures, due to a reason that has sparked debate throughout Brazilian soccer. The decision, which has already divided supporters and officials, adds another chapter to the long-running controversy surrounding the future of the game in Brazil.

Brazilian outlet Jornal A Tribuna first broke the news that Neymar will not be involved in Santos’ upcoming match this Sunday. The announcement surprised many, as the forward had been slowly regaining rhythm after injuries and was expected to feature prominently in this stage of the season. The reason, however, has little to do with tactical choices or lingering fitness doubts. Instead, it revolves around a broader debate that stretches far beyond Neymar’s personal career.

According to GloboEsporte, Neymar has decided he will not play on synthetic turf. The 33-year-old, who has struggled with joint and knee problems throughout his career, reportedly feels sharp pain after falling on such surfaces. Santos’ coaching staff is said to be backing his decision, seeing it as a way to minimize the risk of setbacks in his comeback process.

Neymar himself has not remained silent on the matter. After a previous match played on artificial turf against Juventude earlier this year, he described the experience as “impossible and uncomfortable for any player.”

This stance, however, has created an awkward contradiction. Just days after reports of his refusal to play on synthetic pitches, Neymar was photographed playing padel—a sport also played on artificial surfaces. Fans were left scratching their heads, questioning the consistency of his reasoning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broader debate in Brazilian soccer

The issue goes beyond Neymar. Earlier this year, he joined fellow stars Thiago Silva and Philippe Coutinho in a public campaign against synthetic turf. The players posted a unified message on social media: “It’s worrying the direction Brazilian football is taking.

see also Santos star Neymar joins the conversation: Complaints about artificial turf echo Lionel Messi’s critique

“It’s absurd that we have to talk about synthetic turf on our fields. Honestly, with the size and reputation of our football, this shouldn’t even be an option. Football is natural, not synthetic.” The message also urged Brazil to guarantee high-quality natural grass if it wanted to maintain its reputation as a leader in world soccer.

Currently, clubs such as Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Athletico Paranaense use synthetic surfaces, with Atletico Mineiro’s Arena MRV also using a combination of natural grass and synthetic turf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Palmeiras defended its pitch, reminding critics that it is “FIFA-certified” and undergoes “annual inspections.” In a statement, the Sao Paulo club added: “There is no scientific evidence proving that the injury risk on artificial fields is higher than on natural fields. On the contrary, a recent study published in The Lancet Discovery Science shows that the incidence of injuries is lower.”

For Neymar, the decision could mean missing several high-profile matches whenever Santos face opponents on synthetic surfaces. Having joined the club in January on a contract until the end of 2025, he has already made 22 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists. His absence in games like the one against Atletico Mineiro could significantly affect Santos’ season plans.

Advertisement