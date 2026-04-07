Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: The second half is on at the Jose Alvalade! (0-0)

Sporting CP and Arsenal clash on Tuesday, April 8, in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Stay with us for every twist and turn as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the match.
Sporting arrive in excellent form after pulling off a stunning comeback against Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a dominant 5-0 victory in the second leg. Back at Estadio Jose Alvalade, the Leoes will be looking to turn their home into a fortress and set up a favorable position heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the tie as one of the competition’s favorites on paper but in the midst of a difficult spell. The Gunners have suffered back-to-back defeats, first in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and then in an FA Cup elimination at the hands of second-tier Southampton, and will now be looking to reset and refocus with their Champions League hopes very much alive.
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62' – First substitution in Sporting (0-0)
Head coach Rui Borges makes the first substitution of the game, taking Joao Simoes out and bringing Daniel Braganca onto the pitch.
57' – Trincao's shot goes wide (0-0)
After a slick team move, Araújo delivered a fine cross to Trincao, who struck it first time, but his effort curled just wide of the target.
55' – Arsenal pressing through the air (0-0)
Whether from open play or set pieces, Arsenal are increasingly turning to crosses and high balls into the box in their search for the opening goal.
50' – Trossard tries from distance (0-0)
Trossard drifted inside and unleashed a low driven shot, but it went just wide of Rui Silva's goal.
Second half underway!
Referee Daniel Siebert blows the whistle, and the second half is underway!
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Halftime (0-0)
Sporting CP and Arsenal are tied 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.
43' – First shot for Arsenal (0-0)
Arsenal won the ball high up the pitch and Odegaard finished off the counterattack with a central right-footed effort, but it was a comfortable save for Rui Silva.
40' – Diomande shots up (0-0)
With space at a premium, Diomande decided to try his luck from long range, but his effort sailed well wide of the target.
38' – Raya almost intercepted (0-0)
Arsenal played a dangerous pass back to Raya under pressure, forcing the goalkeeper to hastily clear his lines as Trincao closed him down.
33' – Another yellow card in Sporting (0-0)
Luís Suarez picks up a yellow card, apparently for dissent toward referee Daniel Siebert, and will now serve a suspension for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.
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31' – First yellow card in Sporting CP (0-0)
Hidemasa Morita is shown the first yellow card of the game after a poorly timed foul on Leandro Trossard on the right side.
26' – Arsenal struggling to produce chances (0-0)
Sporting's disciplined low block continues to frustrate Arsenal, who have yet to register a single shot on target despite dominating the ball.
20' – Sporting cautious on the pressure (0-0)
Arsenal have taken control of possession, but Sporting are defending with discipline, sitting compact and cutting off the half spaces to prevent the Gunners from finding a way through.
15' – Odegaard misses the goal! (0-0)
Arsenal worked another corner kick routine to trouble the Sporting goalkeeper, and when the ball broke to Odegaard inside the box, the Norwegian had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock, only to see his effort go wide of the target.
13' – First chance for Arsenal (0-0)
After an accurate cross from Odegaard, Doimande denied Arsenal's opener sending the ball to a corner kick.
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8' – More chances for Sporting (0-0)
Trincao's free kick struck the wall, but the rebound dropped kindly to Araujo, whose follow-up effort flashed narrowly above Raya's goal.
6' – First chance for Sporting (0-0)
Diomandé played a fine ball forward and Araújo met it with a powerful strike, but Raya got a hand to it and the ball cannoned back off the crossbar, denying Sporting the opening goal.
5' – Cautious opening exchanges (0-0)
Neither side has tested the goalkeeper yet, with both teams content to share possession in the early minutes and hold their defensive shape rather than commit to pressing high up the pitch.
Kickoff!
Referee Daniel Siebert blows his whistle, and the game between Sporting CP and Arsenal is underway.
Sporting and Arsenal both looking to protect their streaks
While Arsenal enter as one of the favorites for the Champions League title and the clear pick to advance from this quarterfinal tie, Tuesday's first leg could see one of two impressive runs come to an end.
Sporting have been virtually untouchable at Estadio Jose Alvalade this season, winning all five of their home games in the competition, scoring 16 goals and conceding just three. Arsenal, meanwhile, have yet to lose away from home in the Champions League this campaign, posting four wins and a draw with 12 goals scored and only two conceded, setting the stage for something to give when the two sides meet tonight.
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Who is the referee for Sporting CP vs. Arsenal?
The referee selected for Tuesday's match between Sporting CP and Arsenal is Daniel Siebert. The 41-year-old German official has overseen two Arsenal matches previously, with the Gunners winning both, while Sporting CP remain unbeaten under his watch with one win and two draws.
Match officials:
Referee: Daniel Siebert 1st Assistant: Jan Seidel 2nd Assistant: Rafael Foltyn Fourth Official: Daniel Schlager VAR: Bastian Dankert VAR assistant: Sören Storks
Bukayo Saka: Arsenal's most notable absentee
Looking to bounce back from the Southampton defeat, Arsenal arrive in Lisbon with a star-studded squad, but the absence of Bukayo Saka stands out above all others. The England winger, who also missed the March international break, will not be available against Sporting due to a physical complaint, though he is expected to return for the weekend fixture against Bournemouth.
Coach Mikel Arteta addressed Saka and Jurrien Timber's fitness at Monday's press conference. "They haven't travelled in yet. Let's see, hopefully they're going to be ready for the weekend, if everything goes well," he said.
Sporting CP's lineup confirmed!
Coach Rui Borges has confirmed the starting players to face Arsenal at home (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo; Hidemasa Morita, Joao Simoes; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Javier Suarez.
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Arsenal's starting XI confirmed!
Head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the eleven players that'll be from the start against Sporting (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Ricardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi; Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyokeres.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
The game between Sporting CP and Arsenal will kick off at 3 PM (ET).