Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: The second half is on at the Jose Alvalade! (0-0)

Sporting CP and Arsenal clash on Tuesday, April 8, in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Stay with us for every twist and turn as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the match.

Sporting arrive in excellent form after pulling off a stunning comeback against Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a dominant 5-0 victory in the second leg. Back at Estadio Jose Alvalade, the Leoes will be looking to turn their home into a fortress and set up a favorable position heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the tie as one of the competition’s favorites on paper but in the midst of a difficult spell. The Gunners have suffered back-to-back defeats, first in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and then in an FA Cup elimination at the hands of second-tier Southampton, and will now be looking to reset and refocus with their Champions League hopes very much alive.