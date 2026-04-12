Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to record winning streak to boost Saudi Pro League title hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hit the ground running since returning from his hamstring injury, finding the net once again for Al Nassr as the club collected another three points in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. In doing so, Al Nassr have broken a club record for consecutive wins, further fueling their title aspirations.

On Saturday, Al Nassr traveled to Al Okhdood, a side currently sitting 17th and deep in the relegation zone. The scoring was opened in the 15th minute when Nawaf Boushal slipped the ball through to Cristiano Ronaldo, who burst into the box, broke the defensive line and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Joao Felix then put the game to bed with a second goal in the 47th minute to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

That win over Al Okhdood gave Al Nassr their 14th consecutive Saudi Pro League victory, setting a new club record for the longest winning streak in the competition’s history. The previous mark of 13 straight wins had stood since the 2013-14 season, and with Ronaldo as the centerpiece, the bar has now been raised.

The run began on January 17 with a 3-2 victory over Al Shabab, coming on the heels of a rough start to 2026 that had seen Al Nassr suffer three consecutive defeats. Since that turning point, the club has not dropped a single point in the SPL, scoring 39 goals and conceding just six across those 14 matches, showing marked improvement at both ends of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts.

Ronaldo missed four of those wins, two in February due to his boycott of the league and two more in March while sidelined with his hamstring injury. Still, across the 10 games in which he featured during the streak, the Portuguese legend made his presence felt with nine goals and one assist, a reminder that the transition from 40 to 41 years old has done little to diminish his impact.

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A streak that carries good omens for Al Nassr

The three points against Al Okhdood did more than just extend the winning run; they also widened the gap between Al Nassr and their closest rivals. Ronaldo’s side now sits atop the SPL with 73 points from 28 games, five clear of second-placed Al Hilal, and the historical parallel is hard to ignore.

In the 2013-14 season, that previous record streak of 13 wins ran from Matchday 10, when Al Nassr beat Al Hilal 2-1, through to Matchday 22 and a 2-1 victory over Al Ettifaq. Crucially, the last time Al Nassr put together such a dominant winning run, they went on to lift the Saudi Pro League title, a fact that will not be lost on Ronaldo and his teammates as they chase their first league crown since the 2018-19 season.

Al Nassr still far from the all-time SPL record

Six games remain in the 2025-26 SPL campaign, and while Al Nassr will be looking to keep the streak alive, even a perfect run to the finish line would still leave them well short of the all-time record. That benchmark belongs to Al Hilal, who put together a staggering 24 consecutive league victories during the 2023-24 season, a campaign they ultimately crowned with the title under the management of current Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus.

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