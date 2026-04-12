Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to record winning streak to boost Saudi Pro League title hopes

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hit the ground running since returning from his hamstring injury, finding the net once again for Al Nassr as the club collected another three points in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. In doing so, Al Nassr have broken a club record for consecutive wins, further fueling their title aspirations.

On Saturday, Al Nassr traveled to Al Okhdood, a side currently sitting 17th and deep in the relegation zone. The scoring was opened in the 15th minute when Nawaf Boushal slipped the ball through to Cristiano Ronaldo, who burst into the box, broke the defensive line and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Joao Felix then put the game to bed with a second goal in the 47th minute to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

That win over Al Okhdood gave Al Nassr their 14th consecutive Saudi Pro League victory, setting a new club record for the longest winning streak in the competition’s history. The previous mark of 13 straight wins had stood since the 2013-14 season, and with Ronaldo as the centerpiece, the bar has now been raised.

The run began on January 17 with a 3-2 victory over Al Shabab, coming on the heels of a rough start to 2026 that had seen Al Nassr suffer three consecutive defeats. Since that turning point, the club has not dropped a single point in the SPL, scoring 39 goals and conceding just six across those 14 matches, showing marked improvement at both ends of the pitch.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts.

Ronaldo missed four of those wins, two in February due to his boycott of the league and two more in March while sidelined with his hamstring injury. Still, across the 10 games in which he featured during the streak, the Portuguese legend made his presence felt with nine goals and one assist, a reminder that the transition from 40 to 41 years old has done little to diminish his impact.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

A streak that carries good omens for Al Nassr

The three points against Al Okhdood did more than just extend the winning run; they also widened the gap between Al Nassr and their closest rivals. Ronaldo’s side now sits atop the SPL with 73 points from 28 games, five clear of second-placed Al Hilal, and the historical parallel is hard to ignore.

In the 2013-14 season, that previous record streak of 13 wins ran from Matchday 10, when Al Nassr beat Al Hilal 2-1, through to Matchday 22 and a 2-1 victory over Al Ettifaq. Crucially, the last time Al Nassr put together such a dominant winning run, they went on to lift the Saudi Pro League title, a fact that will not be lost on Ronaldo and his teammates as they chase their first league crown since the 2018-19 season.

Al Nassr still far from the all-time SPL record

Six games remain in the 2025-26 SPL campaign, and while Al Nassr will be looking to keep the streak alive, even a perfect run to the finish line would still leave them well short of the all-time record. That benchmark belongs to Al Hilal, who put together a staggering 24 consecutive league victories during the 2023-24 season, a campaign they ultimately crowned with the title under the management of current Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 24th goal in 24 Saudi Pro League games against Al-Okhdood as career tally hits 968

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 24th goal in 24 Saudi Pro League games against Al-Okhdood as career tally hits 968

The Portuguese icon has once again found himself at the heart of the action in a match that carries weight at both ends of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes history as Al-Nassr captain targets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record against Al-Okhdood

Ronaldo is chasing a historic goalscoring milestone, and anticipation continues to grow ahead of kickoff.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League continues to build tension at both ends of the table as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial league clash against Al-Okhdood, while the home side fights to avoid relegation.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations (VIDEO)

What initially seemed like post-match frustration has now evolved into a wider debate, with new developments adding weight to claims that had previously been dismissed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo