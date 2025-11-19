Mikel Arteta acknowledges Pep Guardiola’s profound impact on his coaching career: ‘It’s big thanks to him’

Mikel Arteta has made a significant impact in the Premier League, guiding Arsenal to the top of the table. With only one defeat in 11 games, the coach appears to have unlocked the secret to overcoming the Gunners’ past inconsistencies. Amid his recent significant performances, he has acknowledged the importance of Pep Guardiola in his coaching career, even reflecting on his time at Manchester City as his assistant.

“We end up working together and having one of the best times of my life. And again, if I’m sitting in the chair that I’m sitting in today, it’s big thanks to him… I think it was the right thing for me to step out of the club (Manchester City), to learn from other people, to have different kinds of experiences. And he gave me the choice without coaching anybody to go straight to his coaching staff. One of the best decisions I made in my life,” Arteta said, via Sky Sports.

Although Arteta lacked extensive coaching experience, he has successfully instilled a distinctive playing identity and style at Arsenal, a feat the club hadn’t accomplished since Arsene Wenger’s era. Drawing from his time at Manchester City, the Spanish coach has progressed from assistant to direct competitor with Guardiola for the Premier League title. With a youthful and promising squad, the Gunners are aiming for their first league championship in 21 years.

Pep Guardiola has also been full of praise for Mikel Arteta, making clear his view of his work at Arsenal. “Mikel is an extraordinary coach… They have an incredible squad and team. They are one of the toughest opponents you can face in Europe right now. Step by step, transfer window by transfer window, Arsenal are improving. Last season in Europe, they took an incredible step forward,” he stated during a press conference in September 2025.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, embraces Josep Guardiola of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has managed to build a historic legacy as a coach

After taking Barcelona to the highest level, Pep Guardiola made the surprising decision to leave the club, looking for new experiences. He headed to FC Bayern Munich, where he enjoyed relative success and left a legacy with the team. Afterward, he decided to take on Manchester City, building impressive dominance in the Premier League. Along his impressive tenure, he has paved a path that several current coaches have followed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Pep Guardiola open to a Barcelona return? Manchester City coach gives surprising take

Even if Arteta is one of the most representative coaches influenced by Guardiola’s legacy, he is not the only one. Xabi Alonso, Enzo Maresca, and Vincent Kompany have all stated that the Spaniard has been a major inspiration in their coaching careers. As significant figures in the sport today, they demonstrate that Pep’s legacy remains vibrant and influential, continuing to compete for major titles against Manchester City.

Pep has not only inspired numerous coaches but is also one of the most successful managers in soccer history. With 39 titles, he ranks as the second most successful coach, trailing only Sir Alex Ferguson, who boasts 49 titles. Under contract with Manchester City until 2027, the Spaniard coach could aim to close the gap with the legendary Scotsman.