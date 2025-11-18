Trending topics:
Is Pep Guardiola open to a Barcelona return? Manchester City coach gives surprising take

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the UEFA Champions League.
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the UEFA Champions League.

Although Pep Guardiola‘s departure from Barcelona was challenging, he has managed to remain one of the best coaches in the world. Excelling with Manchester City, he has forged a legendary legacy. However, his contract with the English team extends until 2027, leading to speculation about a potential return to the Culers. In response, the Spanish coach has addressed these rumors, clearly stating his perspective on a possible return to the team.

I don’t reject Barça, it’s where I started. Both as a player and as a coach, it has given me everything. Everything else has come as a result of that,” Pep Guardiola said, via Rac1. Nonetheless, he hinted serious doubts on a return as head coach. “I think there are stages in life for everything. There will be young coaches who have the same enthusiasm I had at that time to do what we did when it was our turn.”

Guardiola left open the possibility of returning to Barcelona, but he hinted that it is not a personal goal, but rather a situation that could arise if the team requested his help. His comments sparked speculation about a potential future role as club president, which he flatly denied. Consequently, there is discussion about Pep possibly taking on the role of General Manager.

Even if his figure is still really appreciated in Barcelona, Pep Guardiola is still the most important figure at Manchester City. After leading the team to its first Champions League title and dominating the Premier League, his future with the English club seems pretty clear, at least until his contract expires in 2027. With nine years on the team, his tenure with the Citizens already exceeds his time with the Culers.

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaking to Phil Foden.

Unlike Barcelona, Guardiola has found the freedom to shine at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola left an indelible legacy in Barcelona, despite working with a limited budget. Relying on the club’s youth academy, he shaped a team primarily composed of homegrown talent, dominating the global soccer scene for several years. However, he lacked the authority to sign and release certain players—something he gained at Manchester City, where he and his staff received full control.

Guardiola admits he can’t do with Haaland what he did with Messi: The Manchester City star is ‘too good’ for that

see also

Guardiola admits he can’t do with Haaland what he did with Messi: The Manchester City star is ‘too good’ for that

Since joining Manchester City, Guardiola has demonstrated that, except for Erling Haaland, no player is indispensable to his vision. This approach allows him to make significant investments while also letting key players, such as Julian Alvarez, leave. This strategy keeps his roster fresh and dynamic, a task more challenging at Barcelona due to the club and fans strong commitment to their youth academy players.

With this flexibility and control over the Manchester City project, Pep Guardiola has consistently managed to dominate the Premier League and even secured a Champions League title. Consequently, his return to Barcelona as head coach would be challenging, as he would need to readjust his flexible approach to modifying the squad. Despite this, the Catalan has expressed that he never completely shuts the door on the possibility of returning to the Culers.

