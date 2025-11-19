Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

There are very few moments in modern international soccer where the dominance of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe can be measured on the same scale. Yet a new statistic has placed them side by side once again — with Haaland emerging on top in one mysterious but decisive category. The forwards who carry the hopes of Norway, England, Argentina, Portugal, and France have rewritten scoring standards for their nation, but only one of them holds the edge in one particularly revealing international record.

What that record is remains unspoken for now — deliberately so — but the numbers behind it show a landscape that has quietly shifted. And the shift itself tells a bigger story about how international soccer’s hierarchy is evolving.

According to UEFA, Haaland has scored 55 goals for Norway since the beginning of 2020, more than any other soccer player on the planet over that period. His efficiency borders on the surreal: 55 goals in 46 matches, including 17 goals in just nine games during 2025 alone. Following his most recent brace against Italy at San Siro, AFP adds that he continues to be “on track to break all sorts of scoring records.” The scale, however, becomes clearer only when placed against his competitors.

Sitting just behind Haaland in this five-year scoring race is Harry Kane, with 46 goals since 2020. His trademark consistency has kept England afloat in countless moments, and his performances continue to evoke admiration from his Bayern Munich manager. His sharpness heading into the next World Cup remains England’s most significant weapon. His 78 international goals overall now place him among the elite of the modern era — but not enough to match Haaland in the chosen metric.

Messi and Ronaldo still define longevity

Behind Kane sits Lionel Messi, whose 45 goals since 2020 are inseparable from Argentina’s World Cup triumph in 2022. AFP reminded that Messi averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes, supplying 20 assists in addition to his scoring output.

Then comes Cristiano Ronaldo with 44, still producing at age 40. Reuters highlighted his unmatched longevity: with 143 goals, he remains 28 clear of any player in international soccer history. Portugal continues to benefit from the veteran’s decisiveness in qualification campaigns and major tournaments. These numbers — Messi’s artistry, Ronaldo’s inevitability — would normally define any era. But this list has been rewritten by a younger force.

Rank Player Nationality Goals (2020–2025) 1. Erling Haaland Norway 55 2. Harry Kane England 46 3. Lionel Messi Argentina 45 4. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 44 5. Kylian Mbappe France 42

Mbappe inching toward history

Fifth in the ranking is Kylian Mbappe with 42 goals in the same period. Reuters notes that he is only three goals away from becoming France’s all-time top scorer, a milestone that may fall before he turns 27. Having already hit 55 goals in 94 overall caps, he remains France’s most explosive attacking figure.

