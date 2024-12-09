West Ham United striker Michail Antonio is expected to be sidelined for at least a year following surgery for a leg fracture sustained in a serious car accident on Saturday. The accident, involving Antonio’s Ferrari, occurred in Epping, England.

Antonio was airlifted to the hospital after the accident and underwent surgery on Sunday. While the club initially reported he was stable and communicating, the severity of his leg fracture necessitates a lengthy rehabilitation period.

The possibility of career-ending implications cannot be ruled out. His return to playing this season is highly unlikely, and a minimum one-year recovery period is anticipated.

The 34-year-old Antonio was reportedly ejected from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat during the crash, which saw his Ferrari FF (valued at over $313,000) collide with a tree. He was trapped in the wreckage for over an hour, with the driver’s side of the vehicle sustaining significant damage.

Eyewitness account

A witness described Antonio as disoriented following his rescue. Samuel Woods, who witnessed the accident, recounted the events to The Sun: “I said ‘hello’ to see if anyone was alive. I heard sirens and told him help was on its way. He was so disoriented. He said, ‘Where am I? What’s happening? What car am I in?’ The paramedics arrived very quickly. I couldn’t believe what happened. The car smelled of petrol.” Woods reported that Antonio was sitting in the passenger seat and appeared confused following the accident.

This is not Antonio’s first car accident. In 2019, he crashed a Lamborghini Huracán (valued at over $253,000) into a garden wall on an icy road. He later described the incident, highlighting the dangers of braking on icy conditions.

Michail Antonio’s serious car accident and subsequent injuries represent a significant setback. While his current stable condition is positive, the lengthy recovery period and potential career implications cast a shadow over his future. The soccer community awaits updates on his progress and recovery.