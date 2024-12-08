AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic could miss several matches this month after suffering a calf injury during Friday’s 2-1 Serie A loss at Atalanta. The injury forced him off the field in the 38th minute at the Gewiss Stadium.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Pulisic is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks. Milan manager Paolo Fonseca confirmed Pulisic will miss Wednesday’s Champions League home match against Crvena zvezda.

An MRI scan scheduled for Monday will determine the exact severity of the injury. The timing is particularly unfortunate as Milan faces a demanding schedule with three matches in nine days.

Any extended absence for Pulisic would be a significant blow to AC Milan. He has been a key contributor this season, recording eight goals and six assists in 20 matches across all competitions. His absence will significantly impact the attack.

Milan’s current form

AC Milan currently sits seventh in Serie A, twelve points behind the league leaders, following the defeat at Atalanta. Their Champions League campaign has been more successful; they are in second place in the group after three wins and two losses from their first five matches.

Following the Crvena zvezda match, Milan hosts Genoa at the San Siro next Sunday before traveling to Verona on December 20th. Pulisic’s participation in these matches depends on the severity of his injury and his recovery progress. His absence will test Milan’s depth and their ability to maintain their momentum across all competitions.

Christian Pulisic’s injury is a setback for AC Milan. The upcoming weeks will be critical in determining the extent of his absence and its impact on the team’s performance in Serie A and the Champions League. The team will need to rely on other players to step up in his absence.