West Ham United announced on Saturday that striker Michail Antonio was involved in a serious car accident in Essex, England. The club confirmed that Antonio is stable and conscious.

The 34-year-old is currently hospitalized in central London and under close medical supervision. West Ham’s initial statement was brief, only mentioning that Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident, causing immediate concern amongst fans.

The club subsequently provided a more detailed update, confirming Antonio’s stable condition and ability to communicate. They requested privacy for Antonio and his family: “At this difficult time, we politely ask everyone to respect Michail’s and his family’s privacy. The club will not be making any further comment today but will issue a further update in due course.”

Messages of support from rival clubs

Following the news, several clubs expressed their support for Antonio. Arsenal sent their “love, support and best wishes,” while Chelsea stated that their “thoughts are with Michail Antonio and his family.”

The serious nature of the accident has understandably generated significant concern. While Antonio’s stable condition is positive news, the club’s request for privacy should be respected as he receives ongoing medical care. The football community awaits further updates on his condition.