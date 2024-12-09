Former United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Landon Donovan has criticized Gio Reyna for his lack of playing time at Borussia Dortmund, suggesting a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) would have been more beneficial to his career. Donovan’s comments come as Reyna faces a critical juncture ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Reyna has only played 77 minutes for Borussia Dortmund this season. While a groin injury has sidelined him for a significant portion of the season, his overall playing time has been limited, raising concerns about his readiness for the 2026 World Cup under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He joined Nottingham Forest on loan during the winter transfer window, but made only 10 appearances, scoring one goal.

Donovan, speaking on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, was highly critical of Reyna’s situation in Europe: “In a case like Gio, great you signed with Borussia Dortmund, great you went on loan to Forest. You don’t play soccer. You’re a soccer player, you’re not a soccer practicer. You’re not a soccer contracted person. You’re a soccer player. Do you want to play soccer or not? I know injuries with Gio, but I just get so sick of this bullsh*t.”

He believes Reyna would have seen far more playing time in MLS: “Gio Reyna in MLS would play 300 games by now. Hopefully, he would’ve been fit.”

Potential MLS move and future outlook

Donovan acknowledged Reyna’s talent, but expressed frustration with his lack of consistent playing time: “It’s just frustrating because a guy that talented—a lot of people who are inside the camp say that is the most talented guy.” He suggested that an MLS move, potentially followed by a later return to Europe, could be beneficial.

Co-host Tim Howard also weighed in, highlighting the limited talent pool available to the USMNT compared to other nations like Brazil. He urged Reyna to secure more playing time, emphasizing the importance of building his case for the 2026 World Cup: “The U.S. doesn’t have the luxury like Brazil. If you miss on one, so what, there’s another one… We don’t have that luxury.”

Howard praised Reyna’s talent but warned: “Between now and the World Cup, I hope things get better. Either he moves on or plays more at Dortmund, because he’s a special talent.”