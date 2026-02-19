Michael Carrick hopes face pressure as Manchester United reportedly target a coach set to feature at the 2026 World Cup

Following the team’s disappointing performance this season, Manchester United decided to change its sporting project by appointing Michael Carrick as interim coach. While the Englishman is delivering very positive results, his continuity in a permanent role could be complicated. Ahead the 2026-27 season, the Red Devils are reportedly targeting a head coach who is preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils target Julian Nagelsmann as a leading candidate to lead their sports project. Holding contract with Germany that extends until 2028, he may not easily depart from the national team. However, his performance at the 2026 World Cup could be crucial; a disappointing result might result in his dismissal, potentially making him available for the English club.

Even though Julian Nagelsmann is considered one of the best candidates to manage the Red Devils, he has not had a successful career with clubs either. At 38, he has already been with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich. However, the German has only won a few titles, leaving much to be desired in the Champions League. Given this, his arrival may not be much better than Carrick‘s, who has already shone at Manchester United.

With the World Cup only a few months away, Nagelsmann may be unwilling to commit in any way to Manchester United. Because of this, they might have to wait until the tournament concludes to make any move, significantly slowing down the club’s project. With this in mind, the young coach may not have many chances to take charge of the Red Devils, opening the door for Michael Carrick to remain in the role.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Michael Carrick keeps impressing Manchester United with his impact

Although Michael Carrick has not had extensive experience at the professional level, his arrival as interim coach at Manchester United has proven to be a difference-maker. In just five matches, he has managed to remain impressively unbeaten, which led to him receiving the league’s Manager of the Month award. In addition, the Englishman has brought out the best versions of players such as Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and others, showcasing his talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Rashford’s permanent move to Barcelona could be easier as Manchester United reportedly eye Spanish player

In light of his growing impact, Carrick has garnered support from two key Manchester United players to extend his tenure. However, the front office has not decided to commit to him yet, as they are looking for candidates with more experience. Despite this, Carrick appears to be on the path to securing a permanent role with the club. If he maintains his current level of performance, his continued presence could become a reality.