Rashford’s permanent move to Barcelona could be easier as Manchester United reportedly eye Spanish player

Marcus Rashford’s future has been a topic of conversation in Barcelona for weeks. The English forward’s performances have made him a valuable member of the squad, but the need to pay Manchester United a considerable fee to make the move permanent is no small matter.

However, the reported interest from the Red Devils in Alejandro Balde could make negotiations between the two clubs much simpler. “Manchester United have entered decisively into the race for the Spanish full-back. From Old Trafford, they believe Balde has room to grow and that the Premier League could be the ideal stage to unlock his potential,” reports Fichajes.

Balde’s current situation is not ideal after bursting onto the scene during the 2021-22 season. At the moment, the defender does not have a guaranteed starting role under Hansi Flick and is competing for a spot in the lineup with Gerard Martin. That reality is reflected in the numbers, as the left-back has started 17 of his 32 appearances this season across La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

“The proposal is already on the table and is around €40 million (approximately $44 million). A significant figure, especially for a player who is not guaranteed a starting role next season,” Fichajes adds in its report.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates with Alejandro Balde.

Manchester United’s interest in Alejandro Balde comes amid uncertainty surrounding the team’s full-back situation. Under Michael Carrick, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw appear to have established themselves as the primary options, but doubts remain regarding Noussair Mazraoui and Tyrell Malacia.

Could Manchester United’s interest in Balde help Rashford?

If the reports are confirmed and Manchester United formally pursue Alejandro Balde, Barcelona would effectively have two parallel negotiations underway with the English club. The relationship between the two sides began last summer, when they agreed to a one-year loan for Marcus Rashford that included a purchase option of approximately $32 million.

Reports indicate that Barcelona intend to negotiate a reduction in that fee to complete the permanent signing of the forward without further straining the club’s finances, which have been weakened in recent years.

However, Manchester United have reportedly ruled out that possibility entirely and, according to Daily Mirror, even regret the value originally set in the agreement with Barcelona, given Rashford’s performances this season and the belief that his market value could now be nearly double the amount in the clause. With Alejandro Balde included in the negotiations, both sides might now have a chance to reach an agreement.

