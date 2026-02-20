How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Boca Juniors vs Racing Club WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina WHEN 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT • Friday, February 20, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 6 of the Liga Profesional Argentina delivers a marquee rivalry showdown as Racing Club and Boca Juniors (2-1-2) collide in a matchup loaded with early-season implications. Boca enter after a frustrating draw against Platense and are still searching for consistency, knowing a strong result could reignite their push up the standings.

Racing, meanwhile, have rebounded from a three-game skid with consecutive victories and look determined to keep their momentum alive. With both clubs aiming to position themselves firmly in the title race, this clash could prove pivotal in shaping the championship picture—don’t miss one of the most anticipated games of the round.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Useful links

Advertisement