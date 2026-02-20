Trending topics:
Liga Profesional Argentina
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera

Milton Delgado of Boca
© Rodrigo Valle/Getty ImagesMilton Delgado of Boca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina
WHEN 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT • Friday, February 20, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 6 of the Liga Profesional Argentina delivers a marquee rivalry showdown as Racing Club and Boca Juniors (2-1-2) collide in a matchup loaded with early-season implications. Boca enter after a frustrating draw against Platense and are still searching for consistency, knowing a strong result could reignite their push up the standings.

Racing, meanwhile, have rebounded from a three-game skid with consecutive victories and look determined to keep their momentum alive. With both clubs aiming to position themselves firmly in the title race, this clash could prove pivotal in shaping the championship picture—don’t miss one of the most anticipated games of the round.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
