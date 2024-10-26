Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly slapped a massive price tag on their best player.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga side wants up to $65 million for striker Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian international has been a smash hit since he arrived at the German club in 2023.

Marmoush originally signed on with Frankfurt as a free agent. The center-forward joined at the time after spending eight years on the books with fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. He, however, only played 48 total senior matches for the club, because he spent time on loan with St. Pauli and Stuttgart.

Before joining Frankfurt, Marmoush struggled to impress in Germany. In fact, the striker only managed to score 16 goals in six total seasons between the three teams. Nevertheless, he has flipped a switch ever since signing with Frankfurt.

For instance, the Egyptian attacker netted 17 total goals throughout his freshman 2023/24 season with his new club.

He has since followed up this impressive scoring streak by scoring an incredible 10 goals in 11 matches to start the current campaign. His nine Bundesliga goals currently lead the entire German top flight. Not only is his scoring for fun, but Marmoush has also racked up seven assists as well.

Marmoush reportedly ‘dreams’ of Liverpool transfer

The forward’s stellar form has attracted multiple top teams across Europe. One interested club, in particular, is reportedly Liverpool. Plettenberg claims that the Reds are seriously monitoring a potential deal for Marmoush.

In fact, the reporter even goes as far as to say that the English team has already reached out to the player’s camp. Frankfurt officials are also apparently aware of the discussions between the two sides.

Marmoush, according to the reporter, “dreams” of a switch to a big Premier League club. As a top English side, the Reds would not have an issue persuading the center-forward to join the team.

Liverpool’s efforts to sign the striker could be helped by his international teammate. Mohamed Salah and Marmoush both currently feature in the Egypt national team. The dynamic duo recently played together for the Pharaohs during the 2024 African Cup of Nations in January. Egypt, however, lost in the round of 16 of the competition after Salah suffered a hamstring injury.

Frankfurt star could be a possible Salah replacement

While Salah may be helping Liverpool grab Marmoush, the Frankfurt forward could also be deflecting the potential loss of the legend. Salah is currently in the final year under contract with the Reds. This means that he may very well depart the club as a free agent in June.

Liverpool obviously wants to keep Salah and get the star to sign a new contract. This, however, has not yet occurred, and it is looking increasingly likely that he will possibly leave the team after the current campaign. Saudi Pro League officials have been heavily linked with a move for the 32-year-old winger.

Marmoush is typically deployed as a center-forward at Frankfurt. Nevertheless, the attacker is versatile enough to play several different positions. In fact, he has mostly been utilized out on the left flank for his national team. Marmoush can also play on Salah’s right-hand side and even as an attacking midfielder as well.

