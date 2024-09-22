It is safe to say that Lionel Messi has been a hit signing for Inter Miami. The global superstar previously sent shockwaves through the soccer world when he opted to join the club in the summer of 2023. While he has battled multiple injuries, Messi has so far dominated the sport here in the United States.

For instance, the Argentine attacker has collected an incredible 27 goals and 17 assists in just 31 total matches with Miami. In Major League Soccer play, Messi is averaging a direct goal involvement every 56.5 minutes. He even led the team to their first-ever trophy last year in a Leagues Cup triumph.

His stellar on-field display for Miami and Argentina earned Messi yet another Ballon d’Or trophy in 2023. It was his record-extending eighth such trophy in his illustrious career. Messi also became the only Ballon d’Or winner to collect the trophy while playing outside of Europe.

Because of his instant impact, American fans have flocked to catch the World Cup winner in action. Ticket sales involving Miami matches skyrocketed and Messi jerseys flew off of the shelves. A recent report claims that Miami has sold more Messi jerseys in the first half of this year than the rest of the top 25 players combined.

Inter Miami may target Brazilian superstar after Messi leaves

The superstar, however, will not remain a Miami player in the distant future. Messi is currently 37 and is likely nearing retirement. The Argentina international’s current contract is set to end after the 2025 MLS season. After that, Messi is expected to step away from the sport.

When this happens, MLS, and particularly Miami, will have a major hole to fill. The league’s long-term goal is to essentially create the next superstar in the future. This will almost certainly take time. As a result, Miami must find a suitable superstar to help fill the void left by Messi.

No one will be able to truly replace the superstar, but there are several possible solutions for Miami. One of the biggest names sure to be linked with an MLS move soon is Neymar. The Brazilian remains one of the most popular soccer stars in the world, even if he has been out of action for nearly a year with a serious injury.

Interestingly enough, Neymar is currently under contract at Al-Hilal until 2025 as well. This means that he could seemingly join Miami ahead of Messi’s departure. The Brazilian does, however, also have an option to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia for another year. How he recovers from the aforementioned injury will likely affect his future.

Liverpool winger likely to be out of reach for MLS and Miami

Outside of Neymar, Miami would certainly love to target Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star, despite being 32, is one of the top players in the world. His contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025 as well.

Nevertheless, Salah has not indicated that he will join an MLS side next year. A stay in Europe or possibly even Saudi Arabia seems the most likely destination for the African.

One player who does seem set for a move to America in the future is Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid forward was recently the subject of links with MLS before ultimately staying in Spain. Despite the recent decision, the Frenchman is likely to move to the United States in the future.

Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski are also potential options for Miami as well. The Belgian playmaker may leave Manchester City next summer and previously expressed interest in San Diego FC. Lewandowski, on the other hand, would give Miami a formidable scoring threat after Messi and Luis Suarez depart the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO