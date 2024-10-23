Premier League clubs are once again raising questions over the previous 2021 takeover of Newcastle. The Magpies changed hands three years ago after Mike Ashley offloaded the team to a consortium led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Middle Eastern group paid nearly $400 million for an 80% stake in the club.

Fellow English top-flight teams attempted to block the deal because of direct ties between PIF and the Saudi state. The Premier League, however, sanctioned the purchase after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not have control over the team.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters then tried to limit worries over the deal weeks after it was completed. Masters claimed that there was a “corporate difference” between PIF and the Saudi state. He also attempted to ease concerns by claiming that the division has the power to “remove the consortium as owners of the club” should they “find any evidence to the contrary.”

WhatsApp messages leave egg on the face of Premier League officials

New evidence now suggests that Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, controlled the 2021 takeover of Newcastle. This is according to leaked WhatsApp messages from former Magpies director Amanda Staveley. The British businesswoman officially brokered the deal between Ashley and PIF. She recently departed the club after selling her minority shares.

The messages obtained by The Telegraph highlight Salman’s direct involvement in the deal. The Saudi Prince even personally signed off on key decisions during the takeover.

As Ashley and PIF were in the negotiation phase, Staveley attempted to push the deal along via WhatsApp. The businesswoman informed the sellers that “the Crown Prince is losing patience” in the pending deal and that the governor of PIF was “trying to… convince the Crown Prince not to pull out.”

Staveley then received help from the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom to get an agreement in place. Weeks later, the Newcastle executive sent more messages claiming that she needed to “update the Saudi Ambassador at 4 PM, as he needs to update the Crown Prince.”

Staveley also claimed that Lord Gerry Grimstone, previously the UK’s minister for investment, assisted in the deal. According to the businesswoman, Grimstone “pushed behind the scenes and made it very clear that their preference is for the deal to go ahead.”

This all comes after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that his government had no involvement whatsoever in PIF’s takeover of Newcastle. Johnson made the assertion in an official written parliamentary answer.

Newcastle deal led to the Premier League enacting APT rules

Staveley has since defended her WhatsApp messages through a statement from her lawyers. The attorney told The Telegraph that she “only ever referenced the Crown Prince in his capacity as chairman of PIF.” The statement also labeled suggestions that the Saudi state is controlling Newcastle as “illogical.”

It remains to be seen what the Premier League will do with this new information. Nevertheless, team execs in the division are likely to have an ‘I told you so’ moment with top-flight officials. Newcastle’s takeover also had a direct impact on the recent mayhem involving associated party transactions (APT).

Manchester City, linked with the United Arab Emirates, previously sued the Premier League over the laws. APTs are transactions between companies/parties under the same ownership.

The division implemented the rules right after PIF completed the takeover of Newcastle. Both City and Premier League officials claimed victories after the outcome of the court case. The seemingly split decision only causes more chaos in the situation.

